Alleghany Corporation to Announce 2022 First Quarter Results on May 5, 2022

NEW YORK, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) today announced that it will release its financial results for the first quarter of 2022 after the market closes on Thursday, May 5, 2022. In conjunction with the release, Alleghany will post its financial supplement to the company's website at www.alleghany.com.

About Alleghany Corporation

Alleghany Corporation owns and supports operating subsidiaries and manages investments, anchored by a core position in property and casualty reinsurance and insurance. Alleghany's property and casualty subsidiaries include: Transatlantic Holdings, Inc., a leading global reinsurer; RSUI Group, Inc., which underwrites wholesale specialty insurance coverages; and CapSpecialty, Inc., an underwriter of specialty casualty and surety insurance coverages. Alleghany's subsidiary Alleghany Capital Corporation owns and supports a diverse portfolio of eight non-financial businesses.

