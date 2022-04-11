Williams Lea appoints Erin Wiggins, Esq. as General Counsel

NEW YORK, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global skilled business support services firm Williams Lea announces the appointment of Erin Wiggins, Esq. as General Counsel. Reporting to CEO Clare Hart, Wiggins will oversee Williams Lea's legal, risk, and compliance functions, as well as the company's on-going ESG program.

Wiggins comes to Williams Lea with extensive in-house counsel and law firm experience, most recently serving as General Counsel for TS Tech Americas, a tier-one manufacturer of auto parts. He gained law firm experience as an associate at Hahn Loeser & Parks in Columbus, Ohio and Paul Weiss and Weil Gotshal in New York City. Wiggins received his JD from Columbia Law School, where he was a James Kent Scholar and graduated summa cum laude with a BA/MA from Case Western University.

"I am very pleased to have Erin as part of our leadership team," said Williams Lea CEO, Clare Hart. "He will play a key role in advising our global teams and liaising with our clients as we execute our operational and growth strategies."

"Erin's experience as General Counsel for a 7,000 plus employee organization allows for great perspective and guidance for our global workforce as we respond to our clients' expanding needs and changing workstyles," she added.

"I am excited to be joining Williams Lea and honored to assume responsibility for safeguarding the company's employees and infrastructure. I am looking forward to being a part of the team that drives the company's transformation and growth." commented Wiggins.

About Williams Lea

Williams Lea is the global provider of skilled business-critical support services to financial, legal and professional services firms, connecting people, processes and technology to streamline key business and administrative functions and helping companies adapt to a more virtual and digital workplace.

Built on a strong heritage, great client relationships and a talented team, Williams Lea is the trusted global outsourcing provider to clients in highly regulated environments.

Williams Lea serves clients in 20 countries across four continents and has revenues of $400 million and 5,500 employees worldwide. Williams Lea is backed by Advent International, one of the largest and most experienced global private equity investors.

For more information, please visit www.williamslea.com.

