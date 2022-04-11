Sameday Health Launches Back To Work Campaign, Providing Clients with the Care and Tools to Safely Return to In-Person Work

Sameday Health Launches Back To Work Campaign, Providing Clients with the Care and Tools to Safely Return to In-Person Work

Sameday Health supports employees in their return to the office through health and wellness services, including COVID testing, virtual therapy and primary care, and vitamin injections.

LOS ANGELES, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sameday Health , a leading COVID testing and healthcare provider in the US, has launched its Back To Work With Sameday Health campaign aimed at providing new and existing clients with the care they need to keep themselves, their colleagues, and their loved ones safe with the return to in-person work and beyond.

Sameday Health (PRNewswire)

In recent months, large companies have announced their return to office plans. Yet, according to a Pew Research Center survey, 51 percent of U.S. adults still feel uncomfortable about returning to work. Employees' anxiety around potential coronavirus infection continues to be a major concern of theirs as they anticipate resuming in-person work activities. Coupled with reduced COVID-testing availability, employees and employers alike are in need of solutions to keep themselves and their loved ones at home safe.

Back To Work With Sameday Health offers support and a sense of safety throughout the big transition to in-person work, providing a wide range of health and wellness services from B2B and B2C reliable and speedy COVID testing, to vitamin injections to keep up one's immune system, as well as convenient and flexible virtual care clients can access from anywhere.

"At Sameday Health, we're committed to empowering our clients to prioritize their health and providing the health and wellness services they need to lead their fullest lives, especially during pivotal moments like the return to work," said Sameday Health CEO & Founder, Felix Huettenbach. "We understand that everyone's comfort level is different when it comes to in-person activities. We want our clients to know that we see and understand them, and stand ready with resources like COVID testing, virtual therapy, vitamin injections, and more to offer them more peace of mind when returning to the workplace."

Sameday Health has 55+ clinic locations in over 15+ states and offers its talk therapy, primary care, and urgent care services virtually so clients can get the care they need whenever and wherever they need it. Sameday Health provides clients with thoughtful back to work and life care, including:

COVID Testing

Sameday Health offers the gold standard in COVID-19 PCR and Rapid Antigen testing with some of the fastest turnaround times depending on clinic location, so clients can have quick peace of mind for themselves, coworkers, and loved ones before and after being in the office.

Sameday Health offers RT-PCR Priority tests with results available in 12-36 hours depending on clinic location, and RT-PCR Standard tests with results available in 36-72 hours also depending on clinic location. Additionally, Sameday Health offers a Rapid Antigen test with results available in 30 minutes or less (clinic location dependent). Self-payer and private insurance payer options are available.

Sameday Health offers reliable and speedy COVID testing directly to consumers and through their partnerships with employers. To book your COVID test, visit here .

Virtual Therapy & Virtual Urgent Care

To help clients cope with feelings of uncertainty and anxiety as they themselves, roommates, or their loved ones return to work, Sameday Health offers virtual therapy with a licensed mental health therapist for $100 per session. Sameday Health's mental health professionals are well qualified and experienced in working with individuals dealing with anxiety, depression, PTSD and trauma, and are able to provide individuals with a devised, thoughtful treatment plan and coping skills to assist them in their return to normal life. To book your virtual therapy appointment, visit here .

For immediate care whenever and wherever you need it, Sameday Health also offers virtual urgent care to treat a myriad of clients' health concerns as they return to the office for $50 per appointment. Leave the worry to your care team with doctors that can treat a myriad of health concerns & issues such as: cough & cold symptoms, urinary tract infections, allergies, prescription refills, travel medications, and more. To book your virtual urgent care appointment, visit here .

Vitamin Injections

With the return of in-person work, concerts, and large gatherings, Sameday Health provides vitamin injections to boost overall immunity, health, and wellness. Sameday's Immunity Boost Injection is a triple-defense immunity formula that consists of potent antioxidants & essential minerals that assist in supporting the body's immune response. Sameday Health also offers Energy Boost, Weight Loss, Muscle Boost, & Beauty Boost Injections to support your short and long-term goals. To book your vitamin injection, visit here .

To learn more about the Back To Work With Sameday Health campaign, visit: (include live link when ready)

About Sameday Health

Sameday Health is dedicated to healthcare as a complete experience, not simply a service. Our purpose is to create healthcare that centers around the client, combining a human approach with intuitive technology. We offer quality, personalized care wherever you are including in our clinics or at your door.

Inspired by the lotus flower's ability to grow in even the toughest terrains, Sameday Health is determined to create a sense of hope and help with our clients. Since opening our first clinic in Venice, CA at the height of the COVID 19-pandemic, the Sameday team has been focused on closing gaps in the healthcare system from testing to wellness to care. Devoted to responding immediately to our client's needs, we are providing expanded same day healthcare in our locations including Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York, Miami, DC, Boston, and more.

Sameday Health serves its clients wherever and whenever it is most convenient for them. In most cases there is at home and same day.

To view design & ad assets for the Back To Work With Sameday Health campaign, visit the following links and credit: 'Sameday Health.' https://www.dropbox.com/sh/wls6jwu28hzabzb/AADGQAC3OTNcTsV0oMdcbX3la?dl=0

Press Contact Rachel

Sutton

rachelsutton@samedayhealth.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sameday Health