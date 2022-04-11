Invitation - Presentation of Q1 2022 Interim Report: Boliden

BOLIDEN, Sweden, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Boliden will announce its Interim Report for the first quarter 2022 on Thursday 28 April at 07.45 (CET). A press and analyst conference will be held on the same day at 09.30, which can be followed via webcast and telephone.

The report will be presented by Boliden's President and CEO Mikael Staffas, and CFO Håkan Gabrielsson.

To participate, please call 5 minutes before the opening of the conference:

from Sweden +46 856642651

from United Kingdom +44 3333000804

from United States +1 6319131422

PIN Code: 69409035#

The presentation will be held in English via live webcast at www.boliden.com.



For further information:

Olof Grenmark, Director Investor Relations

Email: olof.grenmark@boliden.com

Phone: +46 70-291 5780

