InventHelp Inventor Develops Chip Sanitizing Machine for Casinos (LGT-136)'

PITTSBURGH, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a Table Games Supervisor at a casino and I was very concerned with the health and safety of staff and customers with regard to handling chips," said an inventor, from Henderson, Nev., "so I invented the CLEAN CHIP. My design offers an easier method for disinfecting casino chips and it could help to keep everyone safe."

The invention provides an improved way to wash and sanitize casino chips. In doing so, it helps to prevent the spread of germs and viruses. As a result, it enhances safety and sanitation and it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features an effective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for casinos.

