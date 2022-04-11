DoodyCalls Pet Waste Removal to Scoop Poop in Orlando

The new location provides dog waste removal services to residents and communities of all sizes

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DoodyCalls, a nationwide leader in pet waste removal services, is growing its footprint in the pooper scooper industry with the opening of an office in Orlando, Florida. DoodyCalls currently cleans up in over 57 territories across 23 states and has been named the number-one pet waste removal franchise in the United States by Entrepreneur Magazine's annual Franchise 500 list.

(PRNewsfoto/DoodyCalls) (PRNewswire)

After meeting while both serving in the United States Air Force, Jesse Johnson and Dylan Kelmer knew they wanted to go into business together. Attracted to the transparent business model of DoodyCalls and passionate about dogs the two friends began a business partnership to scoop the poop in Johnson's community of Orlando, Florida. Through their business venture, the pair aim to give residents more time with their pets and offer an invaluable service to the community.

"DoodyCalls offered us a unique business opportunity to become a bigger part of our community and serve our neighbors, something we were both seeking after our military careers," said Jesse Johnson, co-owner and operator of DoodyCalls of Orlando. "We are looking forward to the future as we open our franchise doors and help the Floridians spend more time with their beloved pets."

Inspired by their own experience, each serving nearly a decade in the Air Force, and looking to give back to their community Johnson and Kelmer plan to help support veterans in their community as their business flourishes. The duo hope to partner with local pet charities and offer discounts to disabled veterans.

"Our team is excited to continue our upward trajectory in the Sunshine State with the opening of the Orlando franchise and we look forward to welcoming the Orlando team into our DoodyCalls family," said Jacob D'Aniello, COO and founder of DoodyCalls. "Their passion for pups and business acumen makes our team confident that they will see immediate success."

The Orlando DoodyCalls franchise will service the following areas: Orlando, Goldenrod, Maitland, Clarcona, Gotha, Killarney, Oakland, Ocoee, Apopka, Clermont, Dr. Phillips, Lake Nona, Lake Buena Vista, Horizon West, College Park, Winter Garden, Winter Park, and Windermere.

The scoop on what DoodyCalls offers:

For residential dog owners, DoodyCalls provides dog waste pickup, brown spot treatment and deodorizing services.

For communities and parks, DoodyCalls designs, sells, installs, services and maintains common areas, pet waste stations, equipment and supplies.

To learn more about the Orlando franchise location, please visit https://www.doodycalls.com/orlando/ . DoodyCalls is currently seeking poop scoop franchise operators who align with the brand's values of humility, ethical leadership, integrity, respect, and providing the best service experience possible. To learn more about franchise opportunities or to find a local service technician, visit https://www.doodycalls.com/locations/ .

About Doody Calls

DoodyCalls was founded in 2000 by Jacob and Susan D'Aniello in the Northern Virginia suburbs of Washington DC. In 2004, the company began franchising its pet waste removal business nationwide and established corporate headquarters in Charlottesville, VA. DoodyCalls provides service to 23 states and the District of Columbia with dog waste pickup with consumer and industrial services. For more information about Doody Calls, visit www.doodycalls.com .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Sarah O'Connor-Guffey

Fish Consulting

815-630-9557 | sguffey@fish-consulting.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE DoodyCalls