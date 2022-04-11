BGL Welcomes Jonathan Bluth as a Managing Director in Healthcare & Life Sciences

CHICAGO, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL), a leading independent investment bank and financial advisory firm, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jonathan Bluth to Managing Director within its Healthcare & Life Sciences industry team. Jonathan is based in Los Angeles and will help expand BGL's reach to an even broader national network of clients across Healthcare Provider Services and Outsourcing & Healthcare Information Technology, focusing on physician practices, outpatient services, and outsourced services.

"BGL continues to build out our team across all of our coverage sectors in healthcare and life sciences. Jonathan's experience and relationships will support our growth trajectory," said John Riddle, Head of BGL's Healthcare & Life Sciences vertical. "Jonathan's multidisciplinary background provides him with a unique perspective, enabling him to leverage his consulting, corporate finance, and investment banking experience to advise clients regarding their strategic growth objectives. Our clients will benefit tremendously from his insight and extensive network, and we are thrilled to have him on board."

Jonathan has more than 22 years of professional experience in the healthcare industry, advising physician groups, revenue cycle companies, diagnostics businesses, and various other specialty service providers through a variety of strategic M&A and capital market transactions. He is a frequent speaker on healthcare M&A and was recognized by the Los Angeles Business Journal as a "Trusted Healthcare Advisor" in 2021 and an "Influential Investment Banker" in 2018.

Prior to joining BGL, Jonathan was the co-head of healthcare at Intrepid Investment Bankers LLC, and held investment banking positions at Deloitte Corporate Finance LLC and Cowen and Company. Jonathan was a member of the revenue cycle consulting practices at Cap Gemini Ernst & Young and Navigant, where he was a subject matter specialist in patient access redesign and process improvement. He also held senior corporate finance positions with Vantage Oncology, Inc. and Alliance HealthCare Services.

"I am very excited to join the strong healthcare practice at BGL," said Bluth. "I look forward to bringing BGL's sophistication, breadth, and depth to future healthcare clients to help them find strong partners, unlock maximum values for their businesses, and exceed their strategic objectives."

Jonathan received his MBA from the UCLA School of Management and has a B.A. in history and sociology of science (with a concentration in healthcare systems) from the University of Pennsylvania.

About Brown Gibbons Lang & Company

Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is a leading independent investment bank and financial advisory firm focused on the global middle market. The firm advises private and public corporations and private equity groups on mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, financial restructurings, business valuations and opinions, and other strategic matters. BGL has investment banking offices in Chicago, Cleveland, and Philadelphia, and real estate offices in Chicago, Cleveland, and San Antonio. The firm is also a founding member of Global M&A Partners, enabling BGL to service clients in more than 30 countries around the world. Securities transactions are conducted through Brown, Gibbons, Lang & Company Securities, Inc., an affiliate of Brown Gibbons Lang & Company LLC and a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. For more information, please visit www.bglco.com.

