Alpha Motor Corporation Enters MoU with World Class e-Mobility Engineering Company Hinduja Tech to Develop Electric Vehicles for Mass Production

IRVINE, Calif., April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpha Motor Corporation (Alpha) and Hinduja Tech (HT) have entered a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to affirm mutually beneficial collaboration opportunities between the two organizations. The scope of cooperation includes the development and production of electric vehicles, postproduction support, joint research, and development of other mobility projects.

Our partnership with HT aligns with Alpha's growth plans and further boosts commercialization efforts.

HT's experience in End-to-End Automotive Product Development from Concept to SOP plus a period of support with an assurance to reduce the Product Cost will strengthen this partnership.

"Our vision and experience in the efficient production of high-quality electric vehicles align seamlessly with HT and their ethos. We are excited to announce our partnership with HT which fits in with Alpha's growth plans and further boosts our commercialization efforts," said Jada Lee, Vice Chairman of the Board at Alpha Motor Corporation.

Added Lee, "We aim to provide accessible electric vehicles to our consumers while fulfilling our social responsibility. As we continue to take strides to achieve our aspirations, we embrace partnerships such as the one we have with HT."

The envisioned alliance will be a value addition for Alpha to further improve its efficacy in the overall development process of its electric vehicles with the assistance of an experienced global leader in automobile commercialization.

Hinduja Tech's diverse portfolio of product co-development using its unique Frugal Engineering Paradigm with a strong focus on 'zero-base design to cost process' ensures sustainable profitable innovation. Alpha Motor Corporation's expertise in achieving carbon neutrality through clean energy vehicle creation will help bring the shared vision of developing next-gen vehicles. The joint interest and intention will play a pivotal role to accomplish the mission through cost-effective and consumer-conscious solutions.

"With the broad automotive product design experience and manufacturing know-how, HT is thrilled to co-develop new-age electric vehicles for Alpha while ensuring sustainability in every stage of product development," said Vijay Malik, Head-Americas Sales and Global Marketing of Hinduja Tech.

HT will continue to support Alpha in accomplishing its business plans, and in the process will firm up the partnership between the two organizations.

About Alpha Motor Corporation

Alpha Motor Corporation is an American Automobile Company based in Irvine, California with business partnerships spanning across the US, Europe, the Middle East, and South Korea. The company specializes in digital automotive development and virtual validation to efficiently commercialize the next generation of clean energy vehicles. The company's ethos to Move Humanity™ represents synergy for continuous improvement of innovation to enrich humanity with sustainable solutions in mobility.

About Hinduja Tech

Hinduja Tech (HT), part of the multi-billion dollar Global Business Conglomerate, Hinduja Group, is the Integrated Product Engineering and Digital Solutions Provider for the disruptive mobility Industry, with a leadership position in Electric Vehicle (EV) & Autonomous space.

Hinduja Tech's 60+ client list from Fortune 100 includes 7 of the top 10 Global Auto OEMs, leading disruptive and emerging OEMs & Global Tier-1, 2 Suppliers.

HT Global Office Locations: US, Canada, Mexico, India, UK, Germany, Japan, China, Romania

