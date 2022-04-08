WuXi AppTec Recognized as Top-Rated ESG Company by Sustainalytics

SHANGHAI, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WuXi AppTec, a leading global provider of R&D and manufacturing services that enables the global pharmaceutical and healthcare industry, received an ESG Risk Rating, recognizing it as a "Top Rated" performing company from Sustainalytics as of March, 2022. WuXi AppTec placed in the top 4 percent of the global pharmaceutical industry with a "Low Risk" of experiencing material financial impacts from ESG factors. The strong performance reflects its commitment to Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) initiatives.

Throughout 2021, WuXi AppTec has enhanced its management system to identify and integrate hundreds of ESG-related measures across its global operations. These initiatives were also evaluated in Sustainalytics' latest ESG Risk ratings report, which shows that WuXi AppTec has made significant progress in the areas of Business Ethics, Emissions, Effluents and Waste, Occupational Health and Safety, Human Capital and Corporate Governance.

"We welcome Sustainalytics' assessment of WuXi AppTec's ESG progress," said Edward Hu, Vice Chairman of WuXi AppTec and Chairman of WuXi AppTec's ESG Committee. "We will continue to prioritize ESG initiatives while enabling our customers' discovery, development and manufacturing of new medicines and groundbreaking therapies for patients worldwide."

Sustainalytics is a leading ESG research, ratings and data firm that supports investors around the world with the development and implementation of responsible investment strategies. Sustainalytics' ESG Risk Ratings span more than 14,000 global companies on their exposure to industry-specific material ESG risks and how well they are managing those risks.

About WuXi AppTec

As a global company with operations across Asia, Europe, and North America, WuXi AppTec provides a broad portfolio of R&D and manufacturing services that enable the global pharmaceutical and healthcare industry to advance discoveries and deliver groundbreaking treatments to patients. Through its unique business models, WuXi AppTec's integrated, end-to-end services include chemistry drug CRDMO (Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organization), biology discovery, preclinical testing and clinical research services, cell and gene therapies CTDMO (Contract Testing, Development and Manufacturing Organization), helping customers improve the productivity of advancing healthcare products through cost-effective and efficient solutions. WuXi AppTec received an AA ESG rating from MSCI in 2021 and its open-access platform is enabling more than 5,700 collaborators from over 30 countries to improve the health of those in need – and to realize the vision that "every drug can be made and every disease can be treated." Please visit: http://www.wuxiapptec.com

