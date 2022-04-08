Bank of America Declares Preferred Stock Dividends for Second Quarter 2022

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank of America Corporation today announced the Board of Directors has authorized regular cash dividends on the outstanding shares or depositary shares of the following series of preferred stock:

Series of Preferred Stock

Dividend per Share

or Depositary Share1

Record Date

Payment Date Floating Rate Non-Cumulative, Series E

$0.24722

April 29

May 16 Floating Rate Non-Cumulative, Series F

$1,022.22222

May 31

June 15 Adjustable Rate Non-Cumulative, Series G

$1,022.22222

May 31

June 15 Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative, Series U

$26.00

May 15

June 1 Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series 1

$0.1875

May 15

May 31 Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series 2

$0.18542

May 15

May 31 Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series 4

$0.24722

May 15

May 31 Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series 5

$0.24722

May 1

May 23 6.000% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series GG

$0.375

May 1

May 16 Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative, Series JJ

$25.625

June 1

June 21 5.375% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series KK

$0.3359375

June 1

June 27 5.000% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series LL

$0.3125

June 1

June 17 4.250% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series QQ

$0.2656250

May 1

May 17 4.750% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series SS

$0.3529514

May 1

May 17





1 Each series of preferred stock, other than Series F and Series G, is represented by depositary shares. Dividend payments are made on a quarterly basis for each series of preferred stock, other than Series U and Series JJ, for which dividends are paid on a semi-annual basis.

Bank of America

Bank of America is one of the world's leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States, serving approximately 67 million consumer and small business clients with approximately 4,200 retail financial centers, approximately 16,000 ATMs, and award-winning digital banking with more than 54 million verified digital users. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. Bank of America offers industry-leading support to approximately 3 million small business households through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services. The company serves clients through operations across the United States, its territories and approximately 35 countries. Bank of America Corporation stock (NYSE: BAC) is listed on the New York Stock Exchange

Investors May Contact:

Lee McEntire, Bank of America

Phone: 1.980.388.6780

lee.mcentire@bofa.com

Jonathan G. Blum, Bank of America (Fixed Income)

Phone: 1.212.449.3112

jonathan.blum@bofa.com

Reporters May Contact:

Christopher P. Feeney, Bank of America

Phone: 1.980.386.6794

christopher.feeney@bofa.com

