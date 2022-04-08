AHT INSURANCE ANNOUNCES ADDITION OF CHRIS BALCH AS MANAGING DIRECTOR

LEESBURG, Va., April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Armfield, Harrison & Thomas, LLC ("AHT Insurance"), a subsidiary of BRP Group, Inc. ("BRP Group" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BRP), is pleased to announce the addition of Chris Balch to the leadership team as Managing Director of AHT Insurance's Commercial Risk Management Group.

As Managing Director, Balch will lead and manage the Commercial Risk Management Group to assure client satisfaction and firm profitability, as well as perpetuate the planning, organizing, staffing, operational, and business development activities for the group.

Chris brings more than 17 years of commercial risk management and underwriting experience to AHT Insurance. Prior to joining AHT Insurance, Chris served as Regional Vice President at The Hartford, where he led the Middle Market Guaranteed Cost businesses for the Washington, DC metro area. The various leadership positions he has held at The Hartford demonstrate his dedication to client satisfaction, firm and peer growth, and positive industry progression. Chris has been closely aligned with AHT Insurance and its colleagues for the past 13 years to help ensure the most positive placements and outcomes for their clients.

"We are excited to bring Chris' talent and industry relationships from his career with our longstanding, respected partner, The Hartford, to our clients and internal colleagues at AHT Insurance. His strong leadership, client-first approach, and focus on accelerative business strategy will help ensure continued client success – which translates into AHT Insurance's success," said David Schaefer, Regional President, AHT Insurance.

"I am honored to join this dynamic and successful team at AHT Insurance, as well as the Baldwin Risk Partners Middle Market Group. I am thrilled to be a part of this next chapter for AHT Insurance and to help shape the future for the firm, its colleagues, and our clients," says Chris Balch, Managing Director, Commercial Risk Management.

ABOUT AHT INSURANCE

AHT Insurance is an insurance brokerage and consulting firm offering property and casualty, employee benefits, retirement, personal and international services for clients throughout the United States. We support numerous industries and boast national recognition for practices in areas, such as technology, manufacturing, government contracting and nonprofits. Learn more at www.ahtins.com.

ABOUT BRP GROUP, INC.

BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRP) is an independent insurance distribution firm delivering tailored insurance and risk management insights and solutions that give our clients the peace of mind to pursue their purpose, passion and dreams. We are innovating the industry by taking a holistic and tailored approach to risk management, insurance and employee benefits, and support our clients, Colleagues, Insurance Company Partners and communities through the deployment of vanguard resources and capital to drive our growth. BRP Group represents over 900,000 clients across the United States and internationally. For more information, please visit www.baldwinriskpartners.com.

NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

