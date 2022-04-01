Quantix Receives Multiple Responsible Care® Awards from the American Chemistry Council

Awards Recognize Chemical Industry Leaders for Excellence in Environmental, Health, Safety & Security Initiatives

HOUSTON, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantix, North America's leading supply chain services company to the chemical industry, announced today it received multiple Responsible Care® awards from the American Chemistry Council (ACC) during the 2022 Responsible Care & Sustainability Conference. The annual event was held in late-March.

Receiving these awards shows our continued commitment to prioritizing safety and sustainability across our operations.

Through its awards program, the ACC recognizes chemical industry leaders for their environmental, health, safety and security (EHS&S) performance, commitment to sustainability and sound chemicals management practices. Recipients of the awards qualify based on exemplary performance and leadership in Responsible Care.

The following awards were presented to the company:

2022 Partner Company Employee of the Year awarded to Tanya Rogers , Corporate Compliance Manager at Quantix. Tanya is actively engaged in numerous committees and work groups focused on updating Responsible Care's Codes of Management Practices across the industry, enhancing the initiative's third-party auditing program, and developing tools for ACC companies to use to assess the EHS&S performance of their commercial partners.

Responsible Care New Company of the Year awarded to Quantix In-Plant Services. This award recognizes a company that has joined Responsible Care during the most recent certification cycle and fulfilled their obligations ahead of schedule.

2022 Facility Safety Award awarded to 25 sites across Quantix's Dry Bulk Transportation, In-Plant Services and Liquid Transportation divisions that met requirements for a Certificate of Achievement or Excellence.

"It's an honor to be recognized by the ACC for our support of, and participation in, the Responsible Care program," said Dionne Quiachon, Chief Environmental Health Safety Security & Quality Officer at Quantix. "Tanya works tirelessly across our divisions to ensure Responsible Care compliance and she has played a vital role in educating our newly acquired companies about the Responsible Care certification process. Receiving these awards shows our continued commitment to prioritizing safety and sustainability across our operations."

In January of this year, Quantix was the first company to achieve Responsible Care certification for its own operations within a customer's plant. While the ACC has certified companies as Responsible Care within a company's facilities for nearly 35 years, Quantix was the first company ever to achieve this certification. Additionally, the company received its first ever Responsible Care certification for its liquid chemical trucking operations division bringing it to a total of four certifications received through the ACC.

Quantix joined the Responsible Care program 15 years ago with its bulk plastics division, under the legacy name of A&R Transport. By participating in this program, Quantix has made CEO-level commitments to the program, including tracking and transparently reporting company performance on EH&S and security metrics, undergoing third-party audit and certification to Responsible Care Management System (RCMS®) and implementing the Product Safety, Process Safety and Security Codes.

Learn more at www.quantixscs.com.

About Quantix

Quantix is the leading supply chain services company to the chemical industry. It provides the world's largest chemical providers with end-to-end support through a nationwide network and comprehensive suite of services including transportation, 3PL solutions, distribution centers, export/import and Eco-Recovery. Headquartered in The Woodlands, TX with over 50 locations across the U.S., Quantix is committed to providing the highest level of safety, quality, compliance and integrity across its entire operation. Learn more at www.quantixscs.com.

