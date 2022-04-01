Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home

Introducing GrandeLINER Liquid Eyeliner with Lash Enhancing Serum

Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

A liquid eyeliner with long-term benefits!

VALHALLA, N.Y. , April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- POWERED BY:

(PRNewswire)
  • The same actives as GrandeLASH-MD
  • Amino Acids (L-Proline): an amino acid essential to healthy, fortified lashes
  • Hyaluronic Acid: conditions and protects to prevent breakage and brings hydration to dry, brittle, or damaged lashes
  • Vitamin E: an essential vitamin to support lash health

KEY BENEFITS:

  • Ultra-black color
  • 12-hour wear
  • Water-resistant
  • No feathering, smudging or flaking
  • Precision brush for full control
  • Stays in place all day
  • Cruelty free

HOW TO USE:

Shake well and dab off any excess product before use. Apply to your upper lash line, starting from inner corner to outer corner. Be mindful to not apply to the waterline. Add additional strokes until desired eyeliner thickness is achieved. Close cap tightly after use.   The product may be removed with soap and water or your favorite oil-based makeup remover.

AVAILABILITY: GrandeLINER Liquid Eyeliner with Lash Enhancing Serum is launching exclusively at Sephora, Grandecosmetics.com and Salon Centric for $40.00 in April 2022. For additional information, please contact AMD-PR  andrea@amd-pr.com ; julia@amd-pr.com

Dip component equipped with fine brush point for smooth precise lines.
Dip component equipped with fine brush point for smooth precise lines.(PRNewswire)
See longer looking lashes over time with constistant GrandeLINER use.
See longer looking lashes over time with constistant GrandeLINER use.(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/introducing-grandeliner-liquid-eyeliner-with-lash-enhancing-serum-301515918.html

SOURCE Grande Cosmetics

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.