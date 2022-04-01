GOODBUY GEAR ANNOUNCES NEW SUSTAINABILITY INITIATIVES TO FURTHER OFFSET PARENTS' CARBON FOOTPRINT

The leading baby and kid gear recommerce brand partners with EcoCart and commits to plant trees through the National Forest Foundation

DENVER, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This Earth Month, GoodBuy Gear , the leading online marketplace for parents to buy and sell quality-used and open box baby and kid gear, is thrilled to announce its partnership with EcoCart , in addition to a new forestry commitment through the National Forest Foundation to further offset its carbon emissions and create a more sustainable planet for future generations.

"GoodBuy Gear's circular business model is inherently sustainable," says GoodBuy Gear's Head of Marketing, Alena Courtney. "When parents purchase an item secondhand rather than buying it new, they're reducing the product's carbon footprint by up to 82%. We're especially excited that our partnership with EcoCart enables parents to further reduce their carbon footprint from a shipping perspective."

As part of their Global Forestry Project , EcoCart pledges to purchase offsetting credits from the Global Forestry Project Portfolio for every GoodBuy Gear order placed on Earth Day. These credits will neutralize GoodBuy Gear's carbon footprint from a shipping perspective by planting protected trees and plants around the world that can absorb carbon emitted into the atmosphere.

In addition to their partnership with EcoCart, GoodBuy Gear commits to plant a tree through the National Forest Foundation for every completed selling service during Earth Month.

"As a family-founded recommerce brand, the future our children grow up in is always top of mind," said GoodBuy Gear's CEO and co-founder, Kristin Langenfeld. "Parents in Denver, Dallas, Houston and Philadelphia who upcycle their used items with us this month not only make money while keeping quality gear in circulation and out of landfills, they also plant a tree that will grow up alongside the future generation."

Parents who sell with GoodBuy Gear make an average of $371 and can choose to earn up to 80% of the profits in cash or receive up to 90% in GoodBuy Bucks (store credit) to put toward their future baby or child's next milestone. Parents outside of GoodBuy Gear's selling service areas are able to upcycle gently used baby gear by trading it in at their nearest buybuy BABY store in exchange for a buybuy BABY gift card on the spot.

In 2021 alone, GoodBuy Gear helped nearly 45,000 families shop and sell secondhand baby and kid gear. Their mission is to make shopping and selling baby & kid gear sustainable for the planet and accessible to all those who inhabit it.

Founded in 2016, GoodBuy Gear is a managed marketplace that enables parents to safely and sustainably circulate quality-used baby & kid products they love. Our mission is to give shopping and selling secondhand children's items the convenience and legitimacy it deserves. Learn more about GoodBuy Gear on Instagram , Facebook , YouTube and TikTok.

EcoCart is a sustainability technology that enables businesses to calculate and offset the carbon emissions of their operations and then encourages consumers to engage with them through transparent and authentic front-end experiences. By vetting and partnering with various projects and organizations, such as forest protection and building clean energy sources, EcoCart determines the amount of each carbon offsetting activity needed to counteract specific amounts of carbon emissions and then matches the cost of doing so with each order's amount of emissions. EcoCart then empowers brands to leverage their offsetting initiatives into their customer experience through cart, landing page, banner, and other on and off-site experiences. Sustainability is now a driving factor in consumers' purchasing decisions. That's why 2000+ brands such as APL, Enfamil, Siete Foods, Ancient Nutrition use EcoCart.

