April is National Safe Digging Month

Southwest Gas reminds the public to stay safe and call 811 before digging

PHOENIX, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly two in five homeowners throughout the country will put themselves – and their communities – at risk by not calling 811 before beginning digging projects*. April is historically the beginning of the dig season in many of our service areas and is recognized nationally as Safe Digging Month.

It's important for professional excavators and do-it-yourself homeowners to know that one easy, free phone call to 811 quickly begins the process of getting underground utility lines marked for free. Call 811 is for residential and commercial digging jobs of all sizes, from planting trees and mailbox installation to large construction projects. Completing this process before starting any digging project is critical to preventing accidents. The annual societal cost of damages to underground infrastructure nationally exceeds $30 billion.

While damages to Southwest Gas infrastructure dipped slightly in 2021, 32% of pipeline damages in our service territories were caused by a failure to call 811 at least two working days in advance, which matches the national figure.

Anyone who thinks they may have damaged an underground pipeline, even if they're not a natural gas customer, should leave the area immediately and call 911 and Southwest Gas at 877-860-6020. A natural gas leak can be detected by a distinct sulfur-like odor, similar to rotten eggs, even if it's faint or momentary. Unusual hissing or roaring coming from the ground or an above-ground pipeline, bubbling water and discolored plants or grass surrounding a pipeline can also be signs of a leak.

For more information about the Call 811 process and natural gas safety, visit swgas.com/safety.

Southwest Gas Corporation proudly serves more than two million customers in Arizona, California and Nevada, safely and reliably. For more information about Southwest Gas, please visit www.swgas.com.

*Courtesy Common Ground Alliance 2021 Omnibus Study

