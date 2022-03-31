STAGWELL (STGW) IS THE #7 MOST AWARDED MARKETING NETWORK FOR EFFECTIVENESS WORLDWIDE in WARC CREATIVE 100 RANKING

Dual recognition from the World Advertising Research Center places Stagwell in top 10 global marketing networks for effectiveness and creativity; accolades follow breakout Q1 of awards for Stagwell agencies.

NEW YORK, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell, (NASDAQ: STGW) the challenger network built to transform marketing, today announced the receipt of two global accolades from the World Advertising Research Center, cementing its position as a marketing provider driving unmistakable creative effectiveness for clients worldwide.

Stagwell shares Q1 2022 global marketing, PR, and advertising award highlights. (PRNewswire)

WARC has crowned Stagwell the #7 most-awarded holding company for effectiveness and the #9 most-awarded holding company for creativity. The accolades reflect an impressive year of awards performance in 2021 from Stagwell's portfolio of 70+ leading marketing firms, from the industry's highest honors (Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity, Effies, and Clio Awards) to Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies, and more.

"We applaud the creative, diverse, and innovative talent across Stagwell's global network for their work contributing to this honor. Stagwell believes a simple but powerful equation drives unmistakable results: creative + connected = effective," said Mark Penn, Chairman and CEO, Stagwell. "Regardless of the specialties they operate in, our agencies leverage top-notch creativity and expertise in the modern tools of marketing — data, technology, research & insights — to deliver results. As a new global challenger, Stagwell is punching up to compete against legacy advertising giants in nearly every arena – and the industry is taking notice."

The WARC designations come on the heels of a breakout quarter of awards and global recognition for Stagwell, reflecting excellence across its core capabilities of digital transformation and innovation, creative content production, omnichannel media, research & insights, and public affairs & communications.

Key additional award highlights from Q1 2022 include:

Ad Age A-List and Creativity Awards for five Stagwell agencies 72andSunny (Agency Standout), Anomaly (#9 A List) , Assembly (Purpose-Led Agency of the Year), Doner (Standout Agency), and YML (Customer Experience Agency of the Year). for five Stagwell agencies(Agency Standout),(#9 A List)(Purpose-Led Agency of the Year),(Standout Agency), and(Customer Experience Agency of the Year).

Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies of the Year Award for Observatory , the agency built for the content era, for "fulfilling the promise of branded content" across work for clients Nike/Waffle Iron Entertainment, Corona, Chipotle, and more. Observatory has won the award three straight years in a row. for, the agency built for the content era, for "fulfilling the promise of branded content" across work for clients Nike/Waffle Iron Entertainment, Corona, Chipotle, and more. Observatory has won the award three straight years in a row.

One Show Asia Gold award for "The Flow" from global creative collective Forsman & Bodenfors and Gojek, Southeast Asia's leading on-demand multi-service platform. Gold award for "The Flow" from global creative collectiveand Gojek,leading on-demand multi-service platform.

Observer recognition for public affairs and political consulting firm SKDK , named the #4 Top Public Relations firm in America. recognition for public affairs and political consulting firm, named the #4 Top Public Relations firm in America.

Campaign U.K. Media Agency of the Year for Goodstuff Communications , the newest addition to the Stagwell Media Network and the second-largest media agency in the U.K. for, the newest addition to the Stagwell Media Network and the second-largest media agency in the U.K.

PRovoke Innovation SABRE Awards top honors for Allison+Partners for work spanning the agency's Budweiser client, including four awards for Budweiser client work and the coveted "Best in Show" award for all-around performance at the 2022 SABRE Awards. top honors forfor work spanning the agency's Budweiser client, including four awards for Budweiser client work and the coveted "Best in Show" award for all-around performance at the 2022 SABRE Awards.

Campaign U.S. Digital Innovation Agency of the Year finalist nod for YML, the digital product and design shop known for "exporting Silicon Valley," in recognition of its work transforming consumer experiences for Polestar, Thrive Market, and YETI, among others. finalist nod for, the digital product and design shop known for "exporting Silicon Valley," in recognition of its work transforming consumer experiences for Polestar, Thrive Market, and YETI, among others.

Dozens of other awards spanning agencies such as Colle McVoy, Locaria, Code and Theory, Scout Health, Concentric Health Experiences, and DonerNorth were received by Stagwell agencies in Q1. To keep up with the latest work and accolades, follow Stagwell on LinkedIn.

ABOUT STAGWELL

Stagwell is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our 10,000+ specialists in 34+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.

Contact: Beth Sidhu

202-423-4414

beth.sidhu@stagwellglobal.com

Stagwell shares Q1 2022 global marketing, PR, and advertising award highlights. (PRNewswire)

Stagwell is the challenger holding company built to transform marketing. (PRNewsfoto/MDC Partners Inc.,Stagwell Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Stagwell Inc.