SpacePole, Inc., an Ergonomic Solutions Company, Introduces the SpacePole Kiosk™- A modular, configurable, and customizable platform for a wide range of self-service applications

SpacePole, Inc., an Ergonomic Solutions Company, Introduces the SpacePole Kiosk™- A modular, configurable, and customizable platform for a wide range of self-service applications

NORCROSS, Ga., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SpacePole, Inc., an Ergonomic Solutions Company - the world's leading designer and manufacturer of technology mounting solutions, is delighted to announce the launch of the SpacePole Kiosk - a multifunctional platform with maximum flexibility for a wide range of self-service applications including self-check-in/check-out, self-ordering, endless aisle, product display & advertising, ticketing, click & collect and many more.

The SpacePole Kiosk is a multifunctional kiosk with maximum flexibility for a wide range of self-service applications. It provides a configurable platform for self-service applications in the grocery, retail, hospitality, entertainment and transportation sectors. (PRNewswire)

Screen or tablet – your choiceThe Kiosk takes advantage of the well-known modularity of SpacePole which enables solutions utilizing either a VESA compatible screen or tablet of any size from 10" to 32" (portrait or landscape) providing the maximum use case flexibility for end users in the retail, hospitality, entertainment, or transportation sectors.

Compatibility

Hardware agnostic, the kiosk supports payment devices from more than 20 different payment manufacturers and a wide range of printer and scanner brands, and it is fully compatible with its range of SpacePole® peripheral mounts; enabling the benefits of upcycling existing hardware, mixing and matching preferred brands and models and providing an easy and cost-effective upgrade path.

With customer welfare in mind

Antimicrobial powder paint coating is standard for all metal products in black for effective long-term protection from germs and bacteria. SpacePole also offers the Kastus® range of self-cleaning and anti-shatter screen protectors for extra peace of mind.

Speaking of the launch of the SpacePole Kiosk, Ian Dewar MD & CEO – Ergonomics Solutions, said:

"We wanted to bring the modularity of our SpacePole product range to the self-service arena, where so many different configurations of hardware are required dependent on application. For example, an endless aisle or customer sign-in require very different specifications to that of a self-checkout application. With the SpacePole Kiosk, the basic platform remains the same, and the customer simply chooses which hardware options they require to bring the application to life."

As you would expect from SpacePole, Inc., the kiosk can be built to a customer's exact requirements, with design modifications, change of color and specific hardware combinations, and its robust construction makes it perfect for unattended self-service use in a range of high traffic environments.

About SpacePole, Inc.

For more information on SpacePole, Inc., our solutions, capabilities, and experience, go to www.spacepole.com.

(PRNewsfoto/SpacePole Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SpacePole Inc.