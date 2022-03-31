Noodle Announces Formation of Strategic Advisory Board

Distinguished Group of Leaders Will Help Shape and Guide Noodle's Strategic Initiatives As Well as Advise on How Best to Serve its

University and Institution Partners

NEW YORK, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Noodle, the country's fastest-growing online learning network, today announced the formation of a strategic advisory board composed of leaders in higher education. This distinguished group will help shape and guide Noodle's strategic initiatives, as well as advise on how best to serve its university and institution partners.

(PRNewsfoto/Noodle)

"We are so grateful that a highly esteemed group of leaders have agreed to serve as our inaugural advisory board," said Lee Bradshaw, Chief Strategy Officer, Noodle. "Each brings a unique expertise and perspective from their respective campus and will be crucial in creating an open and candid community that shares knowledge and best practices that will allow Noodle to continue to iterate and evolve."

Noodle's inaugural advisory board, which will serve for the 2022-23 academic year, includes:

Melissa Beckwith, Vice President for Strategy and Innovation, Butler University

James DeVaney , Associate Vice Provost for Academic Innovation and Founding Executive Director for the Center for Academic Innovation, University of Michigan

Barron Harvey , Dean Emeritus, Howard University

Cheryl Holcomb-McCoy , Dean of the School of Education and a Professor at American University

Joshua Kim , Director of Online Programs and Strategy, Dartmouth College

Eddie Maloney , Founding Director, and Professor, Georgetown University

Ben Vinson , Provost and Executive Vice President, Case Western Reserve University

Please visit https://partners.noodle.com/about-us for member bios.

"The American University School of Education is proud to count ourselves among the first institutions to work with Noodle, which helped us launch an entirely online degree, and scale up our abilities to offer additional courses and degrees online," said Dean Cheryl Holcomb-McCoy. "I was pleased to accept the offer to join Noodle's advisory board owing to my interest in new ideas and innovation in higher education, particularly related to increased accessibility and affordability, a key component of Noodle's mission."

"We have been exploring online education partnerships for some time, and have long been interested in Noodle's unique way of working with universities," said Joshua Kim and Eddie Maloney, who is serving as the advisory board co-chair. "When we were asked to join Noodle's advisory board, we readily accepted and look forward to working closely with our colleagues to help guide Noodle as it continues to explore how to best serve its partner institutions."

About Noodle:

Noodle is a certified B Corp that creates excellent online and agile programs that elevate campus-wide teaching and technology. Since January 2019, Noodle has launched as many online programs with elite U.S. universities as have all of its competitors combined. Its network of universities, higher education leaders, providers and students fuel innovation and efficiency in learning design, marketing, recruitment, technology, student and faculty support, and clinical placement. Follow Noodle on LinkedIn and Twitter.

