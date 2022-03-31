Mutual of America Financial Group Names Jason D'Angelo as Executive Vice President and Deputy General Counsel

NEW YORK, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mutual of America Financial Group, which specializes in providing retirement services and investments to organizations and individuals, is pleased to announce that Jason D'Angelo has joined the Company as Executive Vice President and Deputy General Counsel. He will succeed James J. Roth as Executive Vice President and General Counsel upon Roth's retirement on June 30, 2022, and will report to John R. Greed, Chairman, President and CEO.

In his role, D'Angelo will be engaged with all legal issues involving Company and subsidiary operations, including pension and employee benefit products and services, corporate finance and investments, human resources and litigation matters. His role will also supervise state compliance and government regulation operations.

"I'm thrilled to join Mutual of America and be part of an organization dedicated to its clients and committed to helping individuals achieve a secure and dignified retirement," said D'Angelo. "I look forward to working with my new colleagues to ensure the continued success of the Company."

"For our clients and employees, the Mutual of America name is synonymous with integrity, reliability and the highest ethical standards," said Greed. "Jason's deep knowledge and mastery of the law, expertise across a broad array of industries and track record of providing sound counsel to financial institutions will prove invaluable, strengthening our Company for the benefit and long-term interests of our customers."

D'Angelo has over 20 years of legal expertise, most recently serving as an equity partner at Herrick Feinstein LLP, where he focused on complex commercial, securities and employment litigation. Throughout his career, he has advised and represented financial institutions, publicly traded companies, asset managers and broker-dealers. His experience spans a wide range of matters before state and federal courts, as well as governmental and regulatory bodies. Before commencing his career in private practice, he served as the senior law clerk to the Honorable David N. Edelstein, United States District Court Judge for the Southern District of New York.

D'Angelo is a graduate of Lehigh University and of Fordham University School of Law, where he was a member of the Fordham Law Review. He is admitted to both the New York and New Jersey Bars and serves as a trustee and member of the executive board of the Ridgewood Baseball & Softball Association.

About Mutual of America Financial Group

Mutual of America Financial Group is a leading provider of retirement services and investments to employers, employees and individuals. We provide high quality, innovative products and services, together with outstanding personalized service, at a competitive price to help our customers build and preserve assets to meet their retirement and investment related needs for a financially secure future. Our mission is built upon our values—integrity, prudence, reliability, excellence and social responsibility—which have guided us since 1945 and continue to serve us and our customers well. For more information, visit mutualofamerica.com, and connect with us via Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

