Lakewood Ranch Announces New Waterside Place Tenants Opening This Year

Shore Rejuvenation Day Spa and Modish Salon will offer Waterside Place visitors the opportunity to relax and feel refreshed with luxury spa treatments and on-trend hairstyles.

Shore Rejuvenation Day Spa strives to treat guests' minds, bodies and spirits through a wide range of spa options, including luxury organic couples' treatments, spa packages, massage therapy, facials and results driven skin care treatments such as microblading, lip blushing, permanent makeup, injectables such as Botox Cosmetic, Restylane and Juvéderm. Services are performed by knowledgeable, highly trained staff who use the finest cosmeceutical skin care from Environ, as well as organic luxury skin and body care from VOYA.

Modish Salon is a creative space where independent hair stylists unite over their passions for hair cutting, coloring, extensions and styling. Modish stylists are known for fine-tuning their skills by traveling to top conventions and classes and returning with the latest trends in hair care. Since opening in early 2020 in Sarasota, the salon has been recognized as the "#1 salon for invisible bead extensions" world-wide. Waterside Place will be their second location.

Set to open this summer, Marmalade Waterside Boutique, John Cannon Homes, Integrity Sound, and Capstan Financial will add to the area's diverse offerings:

Marmalade Waterside Boutique will offer residents and visitors a space where beauty and fashion mix with laughter, inspiration and imagination to promote a happy lifestyle. Marmalade's new boutique at Waterside Place is the third – and largest – location, following its flagship storefront in Sarasota and beachside location on Siesta Key. The boutique will feature a curated lifestyle collection of cool home decor and furnishings, free-spirited women's apparel, bohemian bling and unique gifts.

With more than 350 industry honors for homes built in over 100 prestigious communities, John Cannon Homes has set the standard for quality in luxury custom home building in Southwest Florida. In anticipation of the Kingfisher Estates opening at Lakewood Ranch, John Cannon Homes will be displaying room vignettes with custom high-end finishes in its retail space at Waterside Place. The transitional-style room designs will showcase cabinetry, countertops, ceiling details, flooring, tile and fireplace options for kitchen, living room, dining room, office, master bathroom and outdoor kitchen (cabana/bar) spaces.

Integrity Sound offers expert technology and electrical solutions for homes and businesses in Southwest Florida and beyond. The company specializes in electrical, home automation, audio video, networks, lighting, motorized window treatment and security integration, priding itself on seeing projects through to completion and providing long term service and support. The 1,550 square-foot store will feature a unique design concept featuring realistic home and office settings.

Capstan Financial was founded to provide comprehensive financial services and the highest degree of personal attention to individual and institutional clients. The firm uses a team-focused approach to ensure professional guidance, preparation and responsiveness through all stages of life, regardless of market conditions. The company's new, 3,500 square-foot location at Waterside Place will be its first satellite office expansion, featuring plenty of natural light, lake views, two outdoor covered balconies, and fully functional technology to host world-class meetings.

Additional tenants set to open in Waterside Place by the end of the year include Forked at Waterside, Good Liquid Distillery, O&A Coffee Supply, CROP Juice, The Yoga Shack, Body Bar Pilates, Man Cave for Men, Bay Area Aesthetics, Duck Donuts, authentic Italian restaurant Osteria 500, Mexican-American restaurant and tequileria Agave Bandido, and Korê, a new Asian restaurant concept featuring Korean barbeque and an upscale cocktail lounge.

Recently named the "Best Lifestyle Program in the U.S." by the National Association of Homebuilders, the vibrant lifestyle and suburban location at Waterside Place is an ideal location for many brands.

"We're thrilled Waterside Place is officially open and visitors can finally experience our curated, eclectic mix of tenants," said Kirk Boylston, president of Lakewood Ranch Commercial. "The businesses, restaurants and retail shops we've brought to the area are among the best and will provide plenty of opportunities for entertainment, relaxation, home improvement and more."

