HEAD's new mid-motor eBikes arrive in the USA.

AMES, Iowa , March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HEAD Bike USA's newly released Mid-Motor eBike models has arrived in the US and will be available for viewing, riding and pre-order at the Sea Otter Classic on April 7-10th. "We are very excited to be entering the mid-motor space. These bikes are lighter weight, more reliable, and offer frame integrated batteries for a minimalist look and feel" says Jacob Nolte, Product Manager at HEAD Bike USA.

HEAD Bike USA's Mid-Motor eBikes have arrived in the US and will be available for pre-order at the Sea Otter Classic.

The Groove-E is a unisex step through bike capable being ridden in the city, on the bike path, on gravel or even moderate off-road use. It features a Vinka 350 watt motor with a 500 watt hour battery. It has a 40 mile range on a 6 hour charge time, and a top speed of 20 mph. See the Groove-E action video in the city.

The E-UP2 is a more aggressive MTB, capable to be used on all terrains. It was designed to balance two key features: Performance and Value. Shimano Deore drivetrain and Tektro hydraulic disc brakes provide the ultimate in stopping and going. Pair that with a 350-watt mid-motor and 48V Lithium-ion battery and you'll ride more miles of trail than ever before. The front suspension provides 80mm of travel and can be locked out when climbing or riding pavement to allow your, and the motor's power to be transferred directly to the rear wheel so you can ride all the way to the top.

The final bike, and flagship in the range, is the E-Terrain which is the ideal sporty do-it-all eBike. Wide tires provide comfort over gravel roads and city streets and flat handlebars put you more upright to take in the views and stay vigilant of other road users on your commute. The integrated mid-drive 200 watt motor and 36V battery can take you from a ride across town to riding to the next town. Disc brakes provide the secure and powerful stopping power needed for an eBike. The E-Terrain uses the barely visible Bafang MM G530 motor with an integrated battery.

Interested dealers can purchase bicycle through North America Cycles as well as HEADbikeUSA.com. All models will be available for pre-order now, for delivery in May 2022. If you cannot visit us at Sea Otter, select your model and pre-order online.

We are looking forward to talking to dealers and reps who have a passion for representing HEAD bicycles and eBikes in the US, Canada and Mexico.

About Cycle Force Group:

Messingschlager USA LLC, doing business as Cycle Force Group is an importer of bicycles and accessories based in Ames, Iowa, handling logistics, QC, and sourcing, and using North America Cycles as their premium sales platform catering to Independent Retail.

For more information, please email sales@nacycles.com or (844) 622-2453 by phone.

About HEAD:

HEAD UK is a leading global manufacturer and marketer of premium sports equipment and apparel. The business is organized into five divisions: Winter Sports, Racquet Sports, Diving, Sportswear and Licensing. Products are sold under the HEAD (alpine skis, ski bindings, ski boots, snowboard and protection products, tennis, racquetball, paddle and squash racquets, tennis balls and tennis footwear, sportswear and swimming products), Penn (tennis balls and racquetball balls), Tyrolia (ski bindings) and Mares (diving equipment) brands.

The Company's key products have attained leading market positions based on sales and reputation and have gained high visibility through their use by many of today's top athletes.

For more information: https://www.head.com/en/

The E-UP2 MTB and Groove-E step through mid motor HEAD eBikes (PRNewswire)

The HEAD Groove-E mid motor step through eBike. (PRNewswire)

The HEAD E-UP2 mid motor MTB eBike. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cycle Force Group