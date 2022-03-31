Global Launch of New Ultra-Portable Fundus Camera, from epipole, at Vision Expo East (NYC)

Global Launch of New Ultra-Portable Fundus Camera, from epipole, at Vision Expo East (NYC)

epiCam: the power of desktop retinal imaging, in the palm of your hand

NEW YORK, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- epipole, an emerging provider of world-class handheld fundus cameras, today announced the global launch of their new epiCam fundus camera to the US Eye Care market, at the Vision Expo East in New York City.

The new epiCam, from epipole (PRNewswire)

The epiCam is a high-powered, ultra-portable, wireless fundus camera, that captures live high-resolution video footage of the living retina, along with the accompanying still images, using epipole's new video direct ophthalmoscopy (VDO) platform.

Speaking about the announcement, Conal Harte, CEO of epipole, says: "We are pleased to introduce our new epiCam to the US Eye Care community at Vision Expo East. We believe the opportunity to view the living retina with live video recording, as well as obtaining industry-standard high-resolution images, in a handheld device weighing just 1lb, is a compelling proposition for eye care professionals seeking to do faster & more in-depth eye exams.



It is epipole's ambition to deliver outstanding technology that exceeds the expectation of our clinician customers, while ultimately enhancing the lives of their patients."

epiCam: Handheld fundus Camera

Advanced Retinal Imaging, pan & tilt for super-wide field view

Dynamic imaging by live video recording of moving tissue & vasculature for detecting small, dynamic changes in ocular fundus

Accompanying review platform for review, storage, annotation, and retrieval of previous eye exams for comparison

Key Benefits

Image Quality: Multi-illuminant, live video, still images

Ease of Use: Handheld, "Always in focus" feature, light and ultra-portable (< 1lb)

Practice Efficiency: image directly in exam lane, compact design, remote support enabled

Review Station: Proprietary software for immediate review, annotation, retrieval, reporting and more

About epipole

epipole is a disruptive Scottish medical technology company that wants to make a difference in the eye care industry. Together we are solving the hard problems with taking images of the back of the eye, and our breakthrough Video Direct Ophthalmoscopy technology is challenging the way people view the retina.

epipole was founded by Dr Craig Robertson, an expert in imaging systems & algorithm development.

Discover Retinal healthcare in Motion for yourself at www.epipole.com

PR Contact:

Robert Turner, Marketing Manager

marketing@epipole.com

+44 (0) 131 374 1300

Retinal imagery acquired with the new epiCam fundus camera (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE epipole