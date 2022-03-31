Fortress Brand Expands Globally with the Addition of Finc3, a Top-Tier EU Digital Marketing Agency

Finc3's Expanded Suite of Services Accelerates Fortress's Vision of Transforming Into a Global Omni-Channel Marketplace Platform

NEW YORK, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortress Brand, a leading full-service marketplace accelerator based in New York City, is joining forces with Finc3, a Germany-based international online marketing group headquartered in Hamburg.

As Finc3 becomes a part of Fortress Brand, the companies become one, uniquely global organization offering worldwide direct-to-consumer (D2C) e-commerce services that help brand partners strategically grow on Amazon and other e-commerce marketplaces on a global scale, from the United States and Canada to the European Union, United Kingdom, and Japan.

Fortress CEOs and brothers Matt Beer and Alex Beer state, "This marks a monumental day in the history of Fortress. As part of our mission to continue to be a meaningful partner to our clients, we've taken a big step across the Atlantic Ocean to partner with the Finc3 Group to offer our brand partners full-service Amazon and digital capabilities expanding from Europe to Japan. From our humble first office to a worldwide organization, we have the deepest gratitude for our team and our clients and welcome every member of the Finc3 Group into our family of companies."

Finc3 founders Jan Bechler, Tim Nedden, Björn Sjut, as well as the entire management team, are staying on board and have exchanged the majority of their shares for equity stakes in Fortress Brand. Additionally, all of Finc3's managing directors are remaining on board alongside their teams to help strengthen the vision of creating one global organization. All other details of the transaction remain undisclosed and confidential.

Together, with more than 200 diverse team members and over 300 active brand partners across the international consumer product goods (CPG) sector, the agency's fully in-house services include full marketplace management, data analytics, creative, branding, photography, customer relationship management (CRM), and digital marketing services. Existing and future brand partners now gain access to the expanded suite of international services, regional access to markets including Europe, the United Kingdom and Japan, and localized capabilities to support their businesses and channels.

"E-commerce — whether via marketplaces, D2C channels or in a B2B context as well as CRM are becoming increasingly international businesses. That's why we already work internationally for most Finc3 clients — for many even on several continents," reports Jan Bechler, co-founder of Finc3. "Modern e-commerce needs to be thought of globally and implemented regionally," adds co-founder Tim Nedden.

Founded in 2014, Finc3 is a top European digital agency whose capabilities include digital marketplace marketing, CRM, data analytics, and business-to-business (B2B) performance marketing under their own group of companies Finc3 Commerce, Finc3 Marketing Group, and BizMut Marketing. Finc3's team of data-driven digital marketing experts has forged longstanding deep relationships with its clients that stretch across multiple business verticals including brands like Unilever or Bosch, global service providers, and some of the world's fastest-growing technology companies like Mailchimp, Asana or Pipedrive. With offices in Hamburg and Bratislava, Finc3 supports the growth of multinational clients representing more than $1 billion of the retail value on the marketplaces it supports.

Finc3 joins the Fortress Brand family of companies which includes New York-based School House, a leading creative agency known for their cut-through branding strategy and dynamic storytelling. Supported by its partnership with Trivest Partners, a Florida-based private equity group, as well as significant organic growth in its own core business, Fortress plans to continue to accelerate its vision through acquisitions and strategic brand investments. Solomon Hedaya, Fortress's VP of Corporate Development says, "The Finc3 partnership represents one very important piece of our long-term goal to create a global end-to-end growth accelerator for brands at any stage in their lifecycle."

About Fortress Brand

Fortress Brand is a global digital marketplace accelerator that represents acclaimed brands across a multitude of industries, including beauty and personal care, health and wellness, and consumer product goods. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in New York, Fortress, along with its family of companies, School House and Finc3, offers its clients a dynamic suite of best-in-class digital services at any stage in their brand's lifecycle including full-service marketplace management, strategy and creative services, 360-degree performance marketing, data analytics, and international strategy all under one roof. With an extensive roster of client partnerships including Glow Recipe, Youth to the People, and HUM Nutrition, the agency's core strength is to help brands grow their e-commerce business across all global channels including Amazon and other e-commerce marketplaces. Fortress has been recognized as one of Inc.'s 5,000 Fastest-Growing Companies in 2020 and 2021 and also trusted by Amazon as a verified agency partner.

