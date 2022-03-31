FAU PROGRAMS AMONG 'U.S. NEWS & WORLD REPORT'S' 2023 'BEST GRADUATE PROGRAMS'

Graduate Programs Include Business, Engineering, Education, Nursing and Public Affairs

BOCA RATON, Fla., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Several Florida Atlantic University graduate programs are included in the latest U.S. News & World Report's "Best Graduate Programs" for 2023. Each year, U.S. News' ranks professional school programs in business, education, engineering, law, medicine and nursing, including specialties in each area. The Best Graduate Schools rankings in these areas are based on two types of data: expert opinions about program excellence and statistical indicators that measure the quality of a school's faculty, research and students.

The data for the rankings in all six disciplines came from statistical surveys of more than 2,150 programs and from reputation surveys sent to more than 23,200 academics and professionals, conducted in fall 2021 and early 2022.

Among the FAU programs listed in the 2023 "Best Graduate Programs" are overall education at No. 138 (up from No. 163 in 2022); part-time MBA at No. 92 (up from No. 115 in 2022); computer engineering at No. 103 (up from No. 122 in 2022); electrical engineering at No. 151 (up from No. 155 in 2022); nursing master's at No. 54 (up from No. 56 in 2022); and overall public affairs at No. 81 (up from No. 83 in 2022); social work at No. 79; biology at No. 203; and computer science at No. 146.

"These rankings reaffirm the exceptional quality of Florida Atlantic's graduate and professional programs," said FAU Provost Bret Danilowicz. "We are proud that the faculty and students have earned this recognition."

The Schmidt College of Medicine's programs are designed to bring the highest quality care to the surrounding community including underserved populations. As such, the college has been ranked No. 61 for "Most Graduates Practicing in Medically Underserved Areas;" No. 105 for "Most Graduates Practicing in Primary Care Fields;" and No. 85 for "Most Graduates Practicing in Rural Areas."

To gather the peer assessment data, U.S. News asked deans, program directors and senior faculty to judge the academic quality of programs in their field on a scale of 1 (marginal) to 5 (outstanding). To assess academic reputation in business, education, engineering, law, nursing and medicine, U.S. News also surveyed professionals who hire or work with new graduates. In the summer of 2021, the schools supplied U.S. News with the names of those to be surveyed for peer assessment in the fall of 2021 and early 2022.

As prospective students research course offerings and weigh schools' intangible attributes, the information on the U.S. News website can help applicants compare concrete factors, such as student faculty ratio and job placement success upon graduation.

- FAU -

About Florida Atlantic University: Florida Atlantic University, established in 1961, officially opened its doors in 1964 as the fifth public university in Florida. Today, the University serves more than 30,000 undergraduate and graduate students across six campuses located along the southeast Florida coast. In recent years, the University has doubled its research expenditures and outpaced its peers in student achievement rates. Through the coexistence of access and excellence, FAU embodies an innovative model where traditional achievement gaps vanish. FAU is designated a Hispanic-serving institution, ranked as a top public university by U.S. News & World Report and a High Research Activity institution by the Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching. For more information, visit www.fau.edu.

This news release was issued on behalf of Newswise™. For more information, visit http://www.newswise.com.

Media Contacts: Lisa Metcalf

Senior Media Relations Director, University News

lmetcalf@fau.edu

Phone: 561-297-2676

View original content:

SOURCE Florida Atlantic University