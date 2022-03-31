Electrifying idea in "Green Goddess": a novel solution to climate

Third book in Jon Pepper's Fossil Feuds series suggests "star power" could be an answer

NEW YORK, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Anxieties over a looming "climate catastrophe" create the hostile environment in which Lindsey Harper Crowe desperately tries to save her century-old energy company in the novel, Green Goddess, set for release May 17.

Under attack from her woke daughter engaging in street protests against her company, her ex-husband trying to regain control of the business, an administration in Washington campaigning against "Big Fossil," and a notorious hedge fund manager bent on breaking up Crowe Power under the guise of virtue investing, Lindsey must find or feign common cause with her critics to survive.

Desperate, she turns to her company's groundbreaking research into fusion energy that powers the sun and the stars. In league with a jaded PR man, Lindsey creates a dramatic demonstration to show the world the promise of "star power."

"There's a reason why some of the world's wealthiest people and richest nations are quietly investing billions of dollars into fusion," says Pepper. "It offers the possibility of a green answer to energy creation --as well as a way to make a whole lot of money."

Green Goddess is the third book in Pepper's series, Fossil Feuds, which chronicles the challenges of the Crowe Power Company and its founding family as they seek to transition to a new way of providing power. In recounting Lindsey's efforts, Green Goddess offers a satirical take on a range of contemporary issues, including climate politics, media narratives, trendy socialism, upper class guilt, corporate perversions of diversity and inclusion, and a corrupt politician's reckless use of tax money for self-enrichment.

Previous books in Pepper's Fossil Feuds series include Heirs on Fire (2020), and A Turn in Fortune (2018).

