EATON VANCE CLOSED-END FUNDS RELEASE ESTIMATED SOURCES OF DISTRIBUTIONS

BOSTON, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Eaton Vance closed-end funds listed below released today the estimated sources of their March distributions (each a "Fund"). This press release is issued as required by the Funds' managed distribution plan (Plan) and an exemptive order received from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Board of Trustees has approved the implementation of the Plan to make monthly, as noted below, cash distributions to common shareholders, stated in terms of a fixed amount per common share. This information is sent to you for informational purposes only and is an estimate of the sources of the March distribution. It is not determinative of the tax character of a Fund's distributions for the 2022 calendar year. Shareholders should note that each Fund's total regular distribution amount is subject to change as a result of market conditions or other factors.
IMPORTANT DISCLOSURE: You should not draw any conclusions about each Fund's investment performance from the amount of this distribution or from the terms of each Fund's Plan. Each Fund estimates that it has distributed more than its income and net realized capital gains; therefore, a portion of your distribution may be a return of capital. A return of capital may occur for example, when some or all of the money that you invested in each Fund is paid back to you. A return of capital distribution does not necessarily reflect each Fund's investment performance and should not be confused with "yield" or "income." The amounts and sources of distributions reported in this notice are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for accounting and/or tax reporting purposes will depend upon each Fund's investment experience during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. Each Fund will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell you how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.
The following tables set forth estimates of the sources of each Fund's March distribution and its cumulative distributions paid for its fiscal year through March 31, 2022, and information relating to each Fund's performance based on its net asset value (NAV) for certain periods.
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE: EOI)
Distribution Period:
March- 2022
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.1095
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
September
Source
Current Distribution
% of Current Distribution
Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date
% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date
Net Investment Income
$0.0055
5.00%
$0.0158
2.40%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.1040
95.00%
$0.6412
97.60%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Total per common share
$0.1095
100.00%
$0.6570
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on February 28, 2022 1
12.43%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2022 2
7.36%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through February 28, 2022 3
1.06%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2022 4
3.07%
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSE: EOS)
Distribution Period:
March- 2022
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.1373
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
December
Source
Current Distribution
% of Current Distribution
Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date
% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date
Net Investment Income
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0556
40.50%
$0.1376
33.40%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0817
59.50%
$0.2467
59.90%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0276
6.70%
Total per common share
$0.1373
100.00%
$0.4119
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on February 28, 2022 1
14.58%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2022 2
7.99%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through February 28, 2022 3
-11.99%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2022 4
1.33%
Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: ETJ)
Distribution Period:
March- 2022
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.0760
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
December
Source
Current Distribution
% of Current Distribution
Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date
% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date
Net Investment Income
$0.0019
2.50%
$0.0034
1.50%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0741
97.50%
$0.2246
98.50%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Total per common share
$0.0760
100.00%
$0.2280
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on February 28, 2022 1
8.68%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2022 2
9.57%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through February 28, 2022 3
-6.75%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2022 4
1.59%
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE: EVT)
Distribution Period:
March- 2022
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.1626
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
October
Source
Current Distribution
% of Current Distribution
Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date
% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date
Net Investment Income
$0.0472
29.00%
$0.2333
28.70%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.1154
71.00%
$0.5797
71.30%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Total per common share
$0.1626
100.00%
$0.8130
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on February 28, 2022 1
12.00%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2022 2
7.14%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through February 28, 2022 3
-2.18%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2022 4
2.38%
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETO)
Distribution Period:
March- 2022
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.1792
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
October
Source
Current Distribution
% of Current Distribution
Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date
% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date
Net Investment Income
$0.0383
21.40%
$0.1729
19.30%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.1409
78.60%
$0.7231
80.70%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Total per common share
$0.1792
100.00%
$0.8960
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on February 28, 2022 1
13.50%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2022 2
7.58%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through February 28, 2022 3
-7.39%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2022 4
2.53%
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE: ETB)
Distribution Period:
March- 2022
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.1080
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
December
Source
Current Distribution
% of Current Distribution
Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date
% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date
Net Investment Income
$0.0041
3.80%
$0.0104
3.20%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.1325
40.90%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.1039
96.20%
$0.1811
55.90%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Total per common share
$0.1080
100.00%
$0.3240
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on February 28, 2022 1
8.40%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2022 2
8.39%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through February 28, 2022 3
-4.78%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2022 4
1.40%
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETV)
Distribution Period:
March- 2022
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.1108
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
December
Source
Current Distribution
% of Current Distribution
Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date
% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date
Net Investment Income
$0.0011
1.00%
$0.0013
0.40%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.1097
99.00%
$0.3311
99.60%
Total per common share
$0.1108
100.00%
$0.3324
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on February 28, 2022 1
10.26%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2022 2
8.98%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through February 28, 2022 3
-6.89%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2022 4
1.50%
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: ETY)
Distribution Period:
March- 2022
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.0929
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
October
Source
Current Distribution
% of Current Distribution
Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date
% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date
Net Investment Income
$0.0040
4.30%
$0.0121
2.60%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0889
95.70%
$0.4524
97.40%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.0%
Total per common share
$0.0929
100.00%
$0.4645
100.0%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on February 28, 2022 1
11.52%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2022 2
8.40%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through February 28, 2022 3
-5.10%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2022 4
2.80%
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETW)
Distribution Period:
March- 2022
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.0727
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
December
Source
Current Distribution
% of Current Distribution
Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date
% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date
Net Investment Income
$0.0071
9.70%
$0.0155
7.10%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0150
20.70%
$0.1186
54.40%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0506
69.60%
$0.0840
38.50%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Total per common share
$0.0727
100.00%
$0.2181
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on February 28, 2022 1
7.76%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2022 2
8.68%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through February 28, 2022 3
-6.75%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2022 4
1.45%
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income (NYSE: ETG)
Distribution Period:
March- 2022
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.1300
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
October
Source
Current Distribution
% of Current Distribution
Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date
% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date
Net Investment Income
$0.0324
24.90%
$0.1041
16.00%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0976
75.10%
$0.5459
84.00%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Total per common share
$0.1300
100.00%
$0.6500
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on February 28, 2022 1
12.27%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2022 2
7.57%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through February 28, 2022 3
-6.53%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2022 4
2.52%
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: EXG)
Distribution Period:
March- 2022
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.0689
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
October
Source
Current Distribution
% of Current Distribution
Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date
% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date
Net Investment Income
$0.0048
6.90%
$0.0072
2.10%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0568
82.50%
$0.1151
33.40%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0073
10.60%
$0.2222
64.50%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Total per common share
$0.0689
100.00%
$0.3445
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on February 28, 2022 1
11.01%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2022 2
8.52%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through February 28, 2022 3
-3.74%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2022 4
2.84%
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund (NYSE: EXD)
Distribution Period:
March- 2022
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.0708
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
December
Source
Current Distribution
% of Current Distribution
Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date
% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date
Net Investment Income
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0708
100.00%
$0.2124
100.00%
Total per common share
$0.0708
100.00%
$0.2124
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on February 28, 2022 1
6.33%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2022 2
7.66%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through February 28, 2022 3
-6.96%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2022 4
1.28%
1 Average annual total return at NAV represents the change in NAV of the Fund, with all distributions reinvested, for the 5-year period ended
on February 28, 2022
2 The annualized current distribution rate is the cumulative distribution rate annualized as a percentage of the Fund's NAV as of February 28, 2022
3 Cumulative total return at NAV is the percentage change in the Fund's NAV for the period from the beginning of its fiscal year to February 28, 2022
including distributions paid and assuming reinvestment of those distributions.
4 Cumulative fiscal year distribution rate for the period from the beginning of its fiscal year to February 28, 2022 measured on the dollar value of the
distributions in year-to-date period as a percentage of the Fund's NAV as of February 28, 2022
View original content:
SOURCE Eaton Vance Management