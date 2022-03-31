Craft Yarn Council's virtual contest "The Great Yarn Challenge" brings together thousands of crafters across the U.S. and Canada

TGYC Champion wins big with crochet cover art for The Corner Laughters' album "Temescal Telegraph"

DALLAS, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- If you've ever wondered what a competition based around yarn crafts would look like, you're in luck. The Great Yarn Challenge (TGYC), a first-of-its-kinds virtual yarn competition hosted by the Craft Yarn Council (CYC), kicked off this year and brought together hundreds of crafters who competed for the chance to win enviable prizes and bragging rights.

TGYC participants found enjoyment in not only the process of creating projects for the competition, but also the chance to push themselves and make things outside their comfort zone. And perhaps no participant pushed themself more than TGYC Champion Jennifer Kinyak . For her winning project, Kinyak submitted a crochet piece of art that serves as the album artwork for The Corner Laughers ' most recent album " Temescal Telegraph ."

"Inspired by the imagery their lyrics evoked and by what I know of the preoccupations of their primary songwriter, I created this artwork, named "The Accepted Time" after a song on the album," said Kinyak. "I started work on the concept during the pandemic. I think a handcrafted album cover ended up being appropriate for a pandemic album: it lends a warmth and coziness that was welcome in that time of anxiety and uncertainty."

Karla Kane, lead singer of The Corner Laughers and a friend of Kinyak's for years, expressed excitement for her friend when she found out Kinyak won The Great Yarn Challenge. The two have known each other for years and Kinyak has even previously illustrated album covers for the band. Kane reached out to Kinyak to do the cover art for "Temescal Telegraph," and they discussed several directions they could take.

"When Jennifer agreed to do the album art for Temescal Telegraph, we originally imagined it would be an illustration, but at some point she suggested the idea of creating the cover using crochet, which I loved," expressed Kane. "The first time I saw the album artwork - and every single time I've looked at it since - I feel absolutely awestruck at how beautiful it is and also how well it reflects the imagery and feelings of the album."

The winners for The Great Yarn Challenge were announced last week during a special closing ceremony on Instagram . All of the winners are receiving special prizes from TGYC sponsors and a one-of-a-kind yarn trophy from Sharp Sign Co . Kinyak has also won a $1,000 shopping spree toward products from the campaign's sponsors.

"I'm proud and delighted that the CYC chose a crocheted project for this prize," Kinyak remarked. "I love MANY yarn arts, but I'm particularly passionate about crochet and sharing how beautiful, versatile, and meaningful it can be. There were so many gorgeous and inspiring entries to all the themes of TGYC, and this is a tremendous and meaningful honor."

ABOUT THE CRAFT YARN COUNCIL

The Craft Yarn Council (CYC), incorporated in 1981, is a nonprofit trade association representing manufacturers and distributors of yarns and tools used in knitting, crocheting and other crafts. The Craft Yarn Council mission is to foster a community of yarn crafters by stimulating current knitters and crocheters, inspiring new yarn crafters and initiating education and promotional campaigns to ensure a healthy future for the yarn industry.

