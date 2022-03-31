CONFRONT ART ANNOUNCES 'JUSTICE DAY' CHARITY NFT CAMPAIGN IN PARTNERSHIP WITH JOHN LEWIS, BREONNA TAYLOR, AND GEORGE FLOYD FAMILIES

Dionne Warwick and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony's Krayzie Bone will announce the charity NFTs via a live-stream event on Justice Day, April 15th.

NEW YORK , March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Confront Art, an organization that produces social justice art installations, has rallied a diverse group of artists, designers, and activists to create a charity NFT campaign launching on April 15 to honor Justice Day.

Confront Art will release 9,000 NFTs on mintNFT.com with proceeds supporting the prospective charities: We Are Floyd Org ., The Breonna Taylor Foundation , and The John and Lilian Miles Lewis Foundation . The NFT project is an extension of Confront Art's 'SEEINJUSTICE' series, which debuted three powerful sculptures by artist Chris Carnabuci of John Lewis, Breonna Taylor, and George Floyd at New York City's Union Square in wake of the events in 2020.

Justice Day is designed to be an open platform to engage and inspire artists, activists and thinkers to collaborate and co-create together. Justice Day will honor and commemorate the Civil Rights Act of 1968, which passed the first federal hate crime laws in the United States prohibiting individuals from injuring, intimidating, or interfering with any person because of race, color, religion, or national origin. With widespread support Justice Day will be considered eligible to become a National Holiday by 2023.

"My brother's death was a catalyst for change," says Terrence Floyd, Founder of We Are Floyd Org. "We cannot let that change, and that momentum slow. There is still a huge divide in this country, and if we can start on a community level, creating educational opportunities and safe spaces for the youth to gather and learn, then we can create change and hope where there once was a void."

Dionne Warwick, American singer, former TV host, and Goodwill ambassador will announce her support and participation in the NFT project on the live-streamed event. Warwick has agreed to include selections of her latest single 'Power in the Name' featuring Krayzie Bone in the NFT. "I'm thrilled to be using this new NFT technology to raise awareness and funds for social justice programs." said Warwick. "Using song to shine light on charity is not new to me, with We Are The World in 1985 we raised an incredible amount of money and awareness, and now I'm excited to be part of the SEEINJUSTICE campaign, using art and song in new ways to move forward progress and change."

"We are constantly looking for innovative ways to support artists and charities," said Andrew Cohen & Lindsay Eshelman, Co-Founders of Confront Art. "We are excited to bring together entertainment legends and emerging artists alike for a major movement for social justice and charity in the metaverse."

The campaign aims to celebrate, support, and promote diverse emerging NFT artists. The artists participating in the NFT project include LÁOLÚ NYC, Jesse Uranta, JOJO ABOT, Izzakko, Denny Ow, Sasha Bianca, Menyelek, Milana Burdette, SuperWAXX, Q. Oliver, Candace Dane and more.

The live-stream and NFTs will be available exclusively on mintNFT, a new platform that aims to provide users with a simple, safe, and social experience with NFTs. From automated wallet creation to accepting credit cards, users do not need to be crypto-fluent to participate. Additionally, unique videos that are part of the smart contract not only showcase the creation story of the NFT but ensure buyers the NFT they are purchasing is authentic.

"NFTs are all about community building, but those communities cannot grow if people think engaging in NFTs will be too difficult or you need to have crypto. Projects like this one are too important to have barriers like that in place," said James Sun, Founder and CEO of mintNFT. "We're grateful to play a role to help break those barriers down so that all people can fully engage in a project that uplifts multicultural artists' voices and benefits these valuable charities."

Users are encouraged to utilize the Discord server (@SEEINJUSTICE ) as a discussion forum.

About We Are Floyd Org.

WE ARE FLOYD is a 501C3 led by Terrence Floyd, George Floyd's brother. We Are Floyd supports initiatives to help communities dealing with mental health issues, poverty, police brutality, and social injustice. In the name of George Floyd, We Are Floyd partners with existing community-centric organizations, bringing awareness to issues surrounding underserved communities, highlighting the lack of educational programs, and promoting change and progress. For more information on We Are Floyd, please visit www.wearefloyd.org .

About Confront Art

Confront Art was founded by Andrew Cohen and Lindsay Eshelman in 2020, with the mission to promote diversity and education in the arts by creating collaborative opportunities between emerging artists and established organizations. The collective aims to create productions that foster socially progressive art and merchandise. For more information on Confront Art, visit www.confrontart.com .

About mintNFT

mintNFT is a new marketplace for non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that makes collecting NFTs simple, safe and social. The company is focused on providing easy onboarding of non-crypto users, a high level of security, and IP protection for brands and artists. Through collaboration, community, and successful activations, mintNFT aims to provide a richer and more meaningful experience around NFTs. For more information on mintNFT, please visit: www.mintnft.com

