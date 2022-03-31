Barracuda honored by Comparably for Best Global Company Culture

Winners chosen based on 16 core culture metrics, including career growth and work-life balance

CAMPBELL, Calif., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Barracuda Networks, Inc., a trusted partner, and leading provider for cloud-first security solutions today announced it has been honored by Comparably with two additional awards, one for its global company culture and one for best sales team. Barracuda was selected as one of the top 50 large companies with a global footprint and more than 500 employees, and ranked 37 for this quarter's award for Best Global Company Culture. Comparably's Best Departments awards measures how employees from specific departments rate their workplace experiences, and Barracuda was one of the top 50 for companies and in the Best Departments: Sales category, ranking 24 for this quarter's award.

Comparably Awards are derived from 15 million sentiment ratings anonymously provided by current employees across 70,000 companies about their workplaces in multiple categories on Comparably.com during a 12-month period. Winners are then determined based on 16 core workplace metrics, ranging from work-life balance and leadership to compensation and career growth.

"At Barracuda, we pride ourselves on being a global company that protects and supports our customers' people, data and applications. And it all starts with our great culture and our dedicated team," said Hatem Naguib, President and CEO at Barracuda. "We're honored to be recognized for Best Global Company Culture — based on employee feedback — reinforcing the important role our culture plays in our success and for the special recognition of our worldwide sales team who are truly committed to our customers' and partners' success."

About Barracuda

At Barracuda we strive to make the world a safer place. We believe every business deserves access to cloud-first, enterprise-grade security solutions that are easy to buy, deploy, and use. We protect email, networks, data, and applications with innovative solutions that grow and adapt with our customers' journey. More than 200,000 organizations worldwide trust Barracuda to protect them — in ways they may not even know they are at risk — so they can focus on taking their business to the next level. For more information, visit barracuda.com .

Barracuda Networks, Barracuda and the Barracuda Networks logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Barracuda Networks, Inc. in the U.S. and other countries.

