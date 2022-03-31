ATLAS OCEAN VOYAGES' NEW "DISCOVER YOURSELF - DISCOVER THE WORLD ANEW" MARKETING CAMPAIGN CONNECTS TRAVELERS WITH THEIR ADVENTURERS WITHIN

New "Life's Great Adventures Begin From Within" Video Leads New Marketing Campaign

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Taking the Atlas Ocean Voyages brand to the next level, the luxe-adventure expedition line announced today a new marketing campaign called "Discover Yourself – Discover the World Anew." The new campaign focuses on new travel experiences that redefine luxury and adventure as guests immerse in new travel experiences aboard Atlas' luxe-adventure voyages. A new brand video, called "Life's Great Adventures Start From Within," spearheads the new campaign and showcases shipboard and shoreside experiences depicted with new, spectacular footage captured aboard the newly launched World Navigator. Both Inspirational and aspirational, the nearly three-minute video shows the glamorous and exciting day-in-the-life aboard an Atlas luxe-adventure voyage. To view the new "Life's Great Adventures Start From Within" video, please visit www.AtlasOceanVoyages.com.

"We are proud to present Atlas Ocean Voyages' new marketing campaign," said Alberto Aliberti, President of Atlas Ocean Voyages. "Discover Yourself – Discover the World Anew is the next rendition of Atlas' marketing campaign to inspire travelers to embark on a luxe-adventure voyage of a lifetime to remote and captivating destinations around the world. On board, guests enjoy all-inclusive luxury and Atlas' signature casually elegant ambience."

The new "Life's Great Adventures Start From Within" video features the Atlas experience in three parts: the luxurious onboard amenities of World Navigator and World Traveller, the casually elegant shipboard guest experience, and Atlas' exhilarating shoreside adventures. Travelers will find the new "Discover Yourself – Discover the World Anew" campaign in a variety of channels, including consumer and trade magazines, newspaper inserts, outdoor and online channels.

"The new Discover Yourself – Discover the World Anew campaign captures the essence of our brand in a fresh, exciting way," said Colleen Rodriguez, Vice President of Marketing, Atlas Ocean Voyages. "Our young brand stirs the soul and inspires travel. Every touchpoint of our campaign is about connecting back to our guests in a meaningful and genuine way and helping them find their "self" and the adventurer within."

Atlas Ocean Voyages is a luxe-adventure, expedition cruise line designed for discerning, fun-seeking travelers to immerse in unique and awe-inspiring moments in remote and captivating destinations. World Navigator, launched in August 2021, and World Traveller, launching October 2022, both feature 98 suites, solo suites with no single supplements, and staterooms, and is the line's first two small expedition ship, bringing travelers to smaller, authentic and exclusive locales. World Navigator will cruise the Mediterranean, Northern Europe, and Iceland, Greenland and The Arctic in summer 2022; Central and South America in the autumn; and return to Antarctica for her winter 2022-23 season. In winter 2023, World Traveller will sail her inaugural season in Antarctica. Three additional sister ships, World Seeker, World Adventurer and World Discoverer, will join the fleet through 2024.

For more information, please visit www.AtlasOceanVoyages.com. Please also follow Atlas Ocean Voyages on Facebook (www.facebook.com/AtlasOceanVoyages), Twitter (www.twitter.com/atlascruises), Instagram (www.instagram.com/AtlasOceanVoyages), and LinkedIn (www.linkedin.com/company/atlascruises). Travel Advisors can call 1.844.44.ATLAS (1.844.442.8527) to book their clients on an unforgettable luxe-adventure expedition.

