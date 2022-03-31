ASL Orders Up to 20 Additional 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighters to Drive Environmental Sustainability

- Deal includes 10 firm orders and 10 purchase rights

- ASL CEO: 737-800BCF offers lower fuel burn and reduces carrier's environmental footprint

SEATTLE, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dublin-headquartered ASL Aviation Holdings (ASL) and Boeing [NYSE: BA] today announced an order for up to 20 additional 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighters (BCF). The agreement is for 10 firm orders and 10 purchase rights.

"This new order is an important element of our fleet renewal programme, and we are delighted to expand our partnership with Boeing on the 737-800BCF," said Dave Andrew, Chief Executive, ASL Aviation Holdings. "The 737-800BCF offers increased reliability and performance, and equally its lower fuel burn reduces our environmental footprint. This is very important to ASL as an aviation group committed to environmental sustainability in aviation."

This is ASL's second order for the 737-800BCF and including options, will bring the organization's total 737-800BCF orders and commitments with Boeing to 40 aircraft. The aircraft will be converted by Boeing at approved MRO sites including STAECO in Jinan, China and at Boeing's London Gatwick MRO facility in the United Kingdom.

"We are honored to play a crucial role in the fleet renewal underway across ASL Aviation Holdings' operation," said Jens Steinhagen, director of Boeing Converted Freighters. "Boeing Converted Freighters support progress towards sustainability goals by providing operators like those under the ASL Group umbrella an economical way to replace less efficient, older-generation freighters."

The 737-800BCF carries more payload – up to 23.9 tonnes (52,800 lbs.) – and flies farther – 2,025 nautical miles (3,750 km) compared to 737 Classic freighters.

Boeing has more than 40 years of experience in passenger-to-freighter conversions, relying on original design data and a deep understanding of the needs of the air cargo industry to deliver a superior, integrated product, including fully integrated manuals and world-class in-service technical support. Boeing Converted Freighters also come with the advantage of being associated with the industry's largest portfolio of services, support and solutions. Learn more about the 737-800BCF and the complete Boeing freighter family here.

About ASL Aviation

ASL Aviation Holdings, a global aviation services company with airlines based in Europe, South Africa and Asia, is a world leader in ACMI airline operations serving major cargo and passenger airlines. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, ASL's six airlines include ASL Airlines Ireland, ASL Airlines Belgium, ASL Airlines France and ASL Airlines United Kingdom in Europe. ASL also have joint venture and associate airlines FlySafair in South Africa and K-Mile Asia in Thailand. The group also includes several leasing entities. Learn more at http://www.aslaviationholdings.com/

About Boeing

As a leading global aerospace company, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. As a top U.S. exporter, the company leverages the talents of a global supplier base to advance economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact. Boeing's diverse team is committed to innovating for the future and living the company's core values of safety, quality and integrity. Learn more at www.boeing.com.

