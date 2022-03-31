ArtSugar and Abstract Artist Gina Julian Elevate the 60s Decor Trend with a New Op Art Catch-All Dish Collaboration for Mother's Day

NEW YORK, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nashville, TN-based abstraction painter Gina Julian , who explores energy and motion through the use of flat color, and ArtSugar , the female-founded e-tailer pioneering art curation for the Instagram generation, have partnered on an exclusive collaboration. For the first time ever, Julian has translated the striking, vibrant and multicolored Op Art paintings she is known for into high end home decor: two beautiful catch-all dishes available in her signature Op Art designs, which double as statement art pieces ($350 each). A luxe and unique Mother's Day gift and wedding present, these two dishes are currently available for pre-order on ArtSugar.co and will also be available on wedding planning and registry site Zola.com in May 2022.

"Every household needs a good candy dish or catch-all dish. But when it's not being used as a dish, each of these new pieces serves as a bold and cheerful piece of art! Why not give mothers something useful that will make them smile and brighten their home at the same time?" said Julian. "My Op Art designs are a direct reflection of my years spent as an interface designer, coupled with my love of playing with color. Most of my Op Art shapes are symmetrical in nature and these new dishes allow me to play with asymmetrical color combinations."

Made of food safe BPA free acrylic and measuring 8.5 x 8.5 inches, these dishes are ideal for holding candy, keys, rings, and more, while giving the celeb-loved 60s trend a chic spin for the home. Plus, ArtSugar donates proceeds from every purchase to a selection of notable charities, such as Moms for Moms NYC, YourMomCares and Dress for Success.

ArtSugar today unveils an exclusive discount code for 15% off site-wide at www.artsugar.co , for an added shopping bonus: MOTHERSDAY15. Packaged in a sleek, co-branded white box, the dishes arrive ready to gift and are etched with Julian's signature.

"I am personally passionate about this collaboration because I love when artists today look to art history to inform their artistic choices, and Op Art is one of my favorite movements," said fine artist and ArtSugar founder & CEO, Alix Greenberg.

"Op Art came into prominence in the 1960s as artists were using geometric forms to render optical effects that drew on perception, color theory and psychology. Gina, clearly a color theory expert, looks to this movement as she systematically renders lines of bold colors that create dynamism when placed side by side; an actual pulsation can be perceived by the human eye. Anything that Gina creates jumps right off the wall, and in this case with the dish, right off your table, shelf or nightstand."

About ArtSugar: ArtSugar is the female-founded e-commerce retailer pioneering art curation for the Instagram generation. ArtSugar solves the challenges millennials and Gen Z face when buying art, successfully bridging the gap between mass-produced wall art & home decor and the high-end original art market with an exclusive selection of eye-catching, affordable art prints & decor by popular artists on Instagram, expertly curated by founder & fine artist Alix Greenberg. Plus, ArtSugar donates proceeds from every purchase to a selection of notable charities.

About Gina Julian: Gina Julian is a hard-edge abstraction painter who seeks to explore energy and motion through the use of flat color. She has long been fascinated by the effects of color on the human psyche and enjoys exploring the emotions that can be evoked by varying colors according to hue, saturation and value. Her color palettes are often experimentations of how colors interact with each other, and how the perception of color can be altered based on its surroundings. Gina also uses color variations to suggest movement in her works, often giving the viewer multiple perspectives on the direction of her crisp lines. She classifies her work as Optical Art.

