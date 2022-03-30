Troomi Wireless™ Releases Major Update to KidSmart OS® and Debuts Remote Text Monitoring

Another Enhancement to Its Industry-leading Safe Phone Solution for Kids

SALT LAKE CITY, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Troomi Wireless™, the smarter safe phone designed specifically for kids as a safe introduction to phones, texting, the Internet, and apps, today introduced the convenience of Remote Text Monitoring through the brand's premiere KidSmart OS® operating system..

Troomi Wireless™, the smarter safe phone designed specifically for kids as a safe introduction to phones, texting, the Internet, and apps, today introduced the convenience of Remote Text Monitoring through the brand’s premiere KidSmart OS® operating system.. (PRNewswire)

KidSmart OS is unique to Troomi and provides parents with secure cloud-based access to kids' smartphone management and usage information through the Troomi Parent Portal. In the Parent Portal, parents can now view all texts and images sent and received by their children, eliminating awkward phone hand-overs and providing parents with maximum peace of mind.

"We started Troomi to give families a safe and flexible communication solution, including age-appropriate smartphone functionality that increases as kids mature," said Bill Brady, co-founder and CEO, Troomi Wireless. "Our new Remote Text Monitoring feature is a crucial step in providing parents the visibility needed to help kids develop safe technology behavior."

"The ability to monitor text messages is essential for any phone to be safe for kids. Having insight into who your child is communicating with and what they are saying is an important part of an Internet safety strategy, since all online interactions are permanent," said Sarah Werle Kimmel of Family Tech , a leading technology consultant and advisor to families across the U.S. "With Troomi, parents can remotely monitor these interactions and step in when kids are unable to see the effects of their words and actions."

Troomi provides maximum security with GPS for location services, phone number SafeListing™, spam prevention, and limited app access. Through the Parent Portal, guardians can activate new features and boost the experience by enabling group texting, picture messages, a safe browser through domain SafeListing, and safe curated apps for creativity and learning.

"As we work to perfect 'the phone that grows with your kids,' we will continue to add new features and protections into our operating system and Parent Portal," said Brady. "KidSmart OS customizes the device environment to each child's specific needs, maturity and evolving interests, making Troomi phones safe, relevant, and practical for kids of all ages. We're truly a partner with families in the pursuit of a more responsible phone experience for children."

Troomi's monthly service plans start at $19.95 for unlimited talk and text. Troomi devices and plans are available now at Troomi.com . For more information, follow Troomi on Instagram and Facebook .

About Troomi Wireless, Inc.™

Troomi Wireless™, recent winner of the Mom's Choice Award®, is the safest and smartest way to introduce technology to kids because it grows with their needs through a suite of safe devices, KidSmart® apps, and the ability for parents to easily graduate kids into new levels of functionality and responsibility as kids mature—without having to replace hardware. Troomi's mission is to help kids discover their talents and encourage and safeguard them along the way by providing solutions that empower children to pursue their dreams vigorously through a safe, balanced relationship with technology and a rewarding life outside the screen. For more information, visit Troomi.com or follow us on Instagram or Facebook .

Press contact

Troomi@brilliantprm.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Troomi Wireless, Inc.