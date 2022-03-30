TIIP Launches New SAIL Platform to Speed Industry Adoption of System-level Investing

The Systems Aware Investing Launchpad (SAIL) is the first resource to provide investors with a "one-stop shop" for practical system-level investing implementation support and tools.

NEW YORK, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Investment Integration Project ( TIIP ), an applied research and consulting firm focused on system-level investing, today launched the Systems Aware Investing Launchpad (SAIL), an all-encompassing investment information platform for investors seeking to better manage systemic social and environmental risks.

"Investors are in uncharted waters when it comes to managing the social & environmental challenges of the 21st century."

SAIL , which grew out of a comprehensive industry needs assessment conducted by TIIP in 2021, consists of two unique components—a plug-and-play solution investors can use to chart their course to become a system-level investor, and a community of practice aimed at driving broader industry transformation.

"As climate change, the COVID-19 pandemic and the invasion of Ukraine have demonstrated, investors are in uncharted waters when it comes to managing the social and environmental challenges of the 21st century," said TIIP President William Burckart . "The SAIL platform answers investor demand for both practical system-level investing tools and a forum for sharing best practices on how to prepare portfolios for the next inevitable market disruption, and for social and environmental shocks that will occur more often and with greater severity over time."

The SAIL platform is a subscription-based service that provides users with the tools and support needed for developing a system-level investing strategy, an advanced form of sustainable and impact investing. The platform is currently in beta phase, with test users accessing the platform through industry associations and enterprise partnerships that have signed on to the project pilot.

Key features of the SAIL platform include:

Launchpad: The Launchpad is a first-of-its-kind, web-based, plug-and-play solution that guides investors in developing system-level investing approaches. It provides a framework to decide which systemic issues to focus on and which tactics and strategies to deploy. Launchpad outlines a 6-step process for investors to engage in system-level investing and integrate system-level investing into conventional activities like RFPs, Statements of Investment Beliefs, targeted investment programs, shareholder engagement activities, and manager due diligence. It also guides investors on how to leverage advanced techniques specifically designed to achieve influence at a system-level.

Community of Practice (CoPractice): The Community of Practice (CoPractice) provides *the* clearinghouse of information and support related to system-level investing. The CoPractice also provides a forum for connecting investors with their peers to exchange ideas, lessons learned and raise issues and questions via a dedicated Slack Community, Learning Labs and regular events and convenings.

Access to the beta test is available through industry associations or enterprise partnerships. To learn more, please contact TIIP at SetSAIL@tiiproject.com .

The Investment Integration Project (TIIP). TIIP's mission is to help investors understand how healthy social, environmental, and financial systems can benefit their portfolios. TIIP provides consulting services, thought leadership, and a turnkey solution that support investors' pursuit of system-level investing, an advanced sustainable investing approach that focuses on managing systemic risks and investing in solutions to systemic problems. For more information, visit https://www.tiiproject.com

