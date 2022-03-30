Recreational Realty Appoints Mike Schwartz as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer and Expands Senior Leadership Team with Significant Strategic Hires

DALLAS, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recreational Realty LLC ("Recreational Realty" or the "Company"), a leading owner, operator and developer of specialized recreational vehicle and marine storage facilities, today announced a number of strategic senior hires that bring decades of expertise to Recreational Realty's rapidly growing platform, including the appointment of Mike Schwartz as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer, effective April 11, 2022.

Mr. Schwartz brings more than three decades of financial and leadership experience. He joins from CyrusOne, a premier global data center REIT, where he most recently served as Vice President of Finance with an emphasis on strategic planning and tactical execution. He played an instrumental role in the successful acquisition of CyrusOne by KKR and Global Infrastructure Partners in March 2022.

"We are thrilled to welcome Mike to our rapidly growing team," said Gary Wojtaszek, CEO and Founder of Recreational Realty. "Following our recent expansion throughout Texas, we have a strong foundation for future growth and a shared vision to bring high-quality services to more recreational vehicle owners nationwide. I look forward to working closely again with Mike, as well as a number of my former friends, colleagues and partners, to scale the business and build on the incredible momentum we have built in such a short time."

"The culture we created at CyrusOne cultivated an environment of true commitment, resourcefulness and accountability that allowed us to consistently exceed our ambitious operational and financial commitments to employees and shareholders, and we always had a lot of fun doing it," said Mr. Schwartz. "At Recreational Realty, I believe we have a unique opportunity to do incredibly well given the strong tailwinds and growing demand in the recreational storage industry. However, it's the fantastic team of investors, employees and partners we have assembled that will quickly position Recreational Realty as an industry leader."

In addition to the appointment of Mr. Schwartz, Recreational Realty today announced five new senior hires, who will each play a pivotal role in scaling the business in line with the Company's ambitious growth objectives.

Theresa Chareunsab joins as Vice President of Customer Success and Operations. She brings more than 15 years of real estate experience across multiple asset classes, and most recently led the Information Systems team at CyrusOne, overseeing all digital transformation initiatives.

Tom Berry joins as Vice President of Financial Planning and Analysis. He most recently led investor relations efforts for Ribbon Communications, and previously held finance roles with CyrusOne and Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Tom Stimmel joins as Operations Manager, having spent nearly 25 years in data center operations, most recently overseeing all Houston data center operations as regional director at CyrusOne.

Amit Rai joins as an Accounting Advisor to the Company. Mr. Rai is the founder and Principal of myController, which specializes in supporting pre-IPO companies preparing for aggressive growth. He will assist Recreational Realty with establishing accounting processes and navigating regulatory reporting demands.

Sahil Rai joins as the Controller to the Company. Mr. Rai is also an advisor with myController, where he has previously served as the Controller for several high-growth companies leading financial system implementations.

"It is an exciting time to join Recreational Realty as we look to scale rapidly and create the largest specialized boat and RV storage platform in the country, and I am excited to once again work alongside several old friends and colleagues that I had the pleasure of working with throughout my career and time at CyrusOne," said Mr. Wojtaszek. "The caliber of seasoned talent joining the company will significantly help us expand and build out our expertise across operations, finance, IT and customer service. Having a high functioning team that understands the challenges and demands placed on fast growing organizations is invaluable, and to be able to do it with many of the same individuals that I worked alongside for many years in my prior role is even more rewarding. We are poised for tremendous success and more fun times ahead."

As the first institutional grade, specialized storage company focused on serving the growing storage needs for recreational and marine vehicles, Recreational Realty currently operates specialized storage facilities across Texas, with ambitious near-term objectives for expanding nationwide. In December 2021, Recreational Realty partnered with Centerbridge Partners, L.P., a private investment management firm, and WOJO Capital Partners to accelerate its expansion into a platform dedicated to serving recreational and marine vehicle owners across the nation.

About Mike Schwartz

Mr. Schwartz brings more than three decades of financial and leadership experience to Recreational Realty. He most recently spent more than five years at CyrusOne, where he served as Vice President of Finance and was focused on a wide range of strategic planning, tactical execution and team-building initiatives. Mr. Schwartz previously served in various financial leadership positions at Thermo Fisher Scientific and Lucent Technologies, where he focused on delivering top line growth by driving new product development, cost saving initiatives and customer acquisitions decisions. He holds a bachelor's degree in Accounting and Finance from Kutztown University of Pennsylvania and an MBA from Lehigh University.

About Theresa Chareunsab

Ms. Chareunsab is a seasoned professional in real estate and technology and has more than 15 years of experience across real estate sectors including public and private REITs, as well as Owner/Operators of Office, Retail, Industrial, Multifamily and Digital Infrastructure. Prior to joining Recreational Realty, she led the Information Systems team at CyrusOne, where she managed large-scale digital transformation initiatives. Previously, Ms. Chareunsab spent 12 years in management consulting where she worked with real estate companies to define enterprise operating models and strategies to drive business process optimization. Ms. Chareunsab holds a bachelor's degree in Business Administration from St. Edward's University.

About Tom Berry

Mr. Berry joins from Ribbon Communications, where he led and oversaw all of the company's investor relations efforts. Prior to joining Ribbon, Mr. Berry held finance roles with CyrusOne and Hewlett Packard Enterprise. Earlier in his career, he worked as an equities trader for Citigroup and First New York Securities. Mr. Berry spent 7 years as a field artillery officer in the U.S. Army and served as a battery commander during Operation Iraqi Freedom. He holds a bachelor's degree in Economics from the University of Chicago and an MBA from Cornell University's Johnson Graduate School of Management.

About Tom Stimmel

Mr. Stimmel has 25 years of hands-on operational experience managing data centers, including having served as the regional director of CyrusOne's Houston operations, one of the largest and most complex data center operations in the country. Prior to working in data center management, Tom spent his earlier career in the U.S. Navy. He attended Hiram College in Ohio.

About Amit Rai

Mr. Rai is the founder and Principal of myController (myController.net), which specializes in supporting pre-IPO companies preparing for aggressive growth. He formerly served as Chief Accounting Officer of CyrusOne, Laureate Education and Delco Remy. Mr. Rai holds a Certified Public Accountant license in the United States and a Chartered Professional Accountant license in Canada. Mr. Rai also frequently teaches for the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

About Sahil Rai

Mr. Rai has over a decade of experience in the areas of technical accounting, SEC reporting and public accounting through his experience working at PWC, Tribune and Mannatech. Mr. Rai holds a CPA license and has BS and MS degrees in Accounting from Indiana University's Kelley School of Business.

About Recreational Realty

Recreational Realty acquires, builds and manages specialized RV and Boat storage facilities across the United States. The company was founded to meet the burgeoning storage requirements of the owners of recreational and marine vehicles. The company caters to the needs of the outdoor enthusiast by providing highly secure and professionally maintained facilities that provide superior customer service. www.recreational-realty.com

