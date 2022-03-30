Orbital Energy Group Reports Record Revenues in the Fourth Quarter of $41.0 Million and Record Backlog of $523.7 Million

Revenue and Backlog increases of 65% and 28%, respectively from the Third Quarter of 2021

HOUSTON, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: OEG) ("Orbital Energy" or the "Company") today reported its financial results for the three months and twelve months ended December 31, 2021.

Fourth Quarter Summary

Revenues of $41.0 million , compared to $24.8 million in the prior quarter and $7.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2020;

Loss from continuing operations, net of income taxes of $15.7 million compared to a loss of $9.5 million in the prior quarter and a loss of $6.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2020;

Adjusted EBITDA loss from continuing operations of $1.2 million compared to a loss of $7.0 million in the prior quarter and a loss of $3.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2020;

Acquired Front Line Power Construction, LLC ("Front Line Power") and Full Moon Telecom, LLC ("Full Moon");

Industry veteran, Nick Grindstaff , joins as Chief Financial Officer;

Repositioned Orbital Gas Systems as discontinued operations and held for sale.

Full-Year 2021 Summary

Revenues of $82.9 million , compared to $21.5 million in 2020

Loss from continuing operations, net of income taxes of $49.8 million , compared to a loss of $25.7 million in 2020;

Adjusted EBITDA loss from continuing operations of $27.0 million , compared to a loss of $16.5 million in 2020;

Awarded multiple utility-scale solar farm projects;

Completed four acquisitions, including platform companies Gibson Technical Services, LLC ("GTS") and Front Line Power.

"Our fourth quarter results reflect a meaningful sequential improvement in our financial performance and positions the company for success in 2022 and beyond. The electric power, telecommunications, and renewable industries are in robust market environments and we anticipate an increasing demand for our infrastructure services going forward." said Jim O'Neil, Vice Chairman and CEO of Orbital Energy Group. "Furthermore, our acquisition of Front Line Power in the quarter was transformational for our company, by providing a significant base of recurring, profitable revenue streams with strong organic growth opportunities for years to come."

Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Total revenue was $41.0 million, compared to $24.8 million in the previous quarter and $7.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. The sequential and year-over-year improvement is primarily due to the acquisitions of GTS and Front Line Power in 2021.

Electric Power revenue for the fourth quarter was $23.3 million, compared to $12.2 million in the previous quarter and $3.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. The increase was primarily due to the acquisition of Front Line Power. Telecommunications revenue for the quarter was $13.0 million, compared to $8.7 million in the prior quarter and zero revenue in the fourth quarter of 2020. Renewables revenue was $4.8 million in the fourth quarter 2021, compared to $3.9 million in the prior quarter and $4.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Gross profit in the fourth quarter was $7.4 million, compared to a gross profit of $2.3 million in the third quarter and gross profit of $2.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Total operating expenses were $16.1 million, compared to $13.1 in the prior quarter and $8.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Loss from continuing operations before taxes was $15.2 million, compared to a loss of $11.6 million in the previous quarter and a loss of $6.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

The financial performance in the quarter was impacted by continued investment in the growth of our electric power and telecommunications segments as well as construction delays on utility scale solar projects.

Full-Year 2021 Financial Results

Total revenue was $82.9 million, compared to $21.5 million in 2020.

Electric Power revenue for the year was $43.6 million, compared to $8.5 million in 2020. The increase was primarily due to organic growth in Orbital Power Inc. and the acquisition of Front Line Power in November 2021. Telecommunications revenue for 2021 was $27.8 million, reflecting the acquisition of GTS and two tuck-in's, Full Moon and IMMCO, Inc., in 2021. Renewables revenue was $11.6 million in 2021, compared to $13.0 million in the prior year.

Gross profit in 2021 was $4.3 million, compared to $1.9 million in the prior year. Total operating expenses were $57.1 million, compared to $24.0 in the prior year. Loss from continuing operations net of taxes was $49.8 million, compared to $25.7 million in the prior year.

The year-over-year trend in financial performance was attributable to start-up costs at the Electric Power segment and projects with lower than normal margins during the period for the Renewables segment due to supply chain delays caused by COVID-19 leading to inefficiencies.

Orbital Energy Group, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)





December 31,



December 31,

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

2021



2020

Assets:















Current Assets:















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 26,865



$ 3,046

Restricted cash - current



150





452

Trade accounts receivable, net of allowance



48,752





5,689

Inventories



1,335





—

Contract assets



7,478





6,820

Notes receivable, current portion



3,536





44

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



6,919





2,601

Assets held for sale, current portion



6,679





6,146

Total current assets



101,714





24,798

Property and equipment, less accumulated depreciation



29,638





2,084

Investment



1,063





1,063

Right of use assets - operating leases



18,247





6,268

Right of use assets - financing leases



14,702





—

Goodwill



100,899





7,006

Other intangible assets, net



142,656





10,553

Restricted cash, noncurrent portion



1,026





1,026

Note receivable



836





3,601

Deposits and other assets



1,558





120

Assets held for sale, noncurrent portion



—





9,526

Total assets

$ 412,339



$ 66,045



















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:















Current Liabilities:















Accounts payable

$ 10,111



$ 8,960

Notes payable, current



72,774





11,681

Line of credit



2,500





441

Operating lease obligations - current portion



4,674





1,369

Financing lease obligations - current portion



4,939





—

Accrued expenses



28,301





4,372

Contract liabilities



6,503





4,873

Financial instrument liability



825





—

Liabilities held for sale, current portion



4,367





5,380

Total current liabilities



134,994





37,076

Deferred tax liabilities



260





—

Notes payable, less current portion



156,605





4,850

Operating lease obligations, less current portion



13,555





4,774

Financing lease obligations, less current portion



9,939





—

Other long-term liabilities



720





1,368

Liabilities held for sale, noncurrent portion



—





830

Total liabilities



316,073





48,898



















Commitments and contingencies

































Stockholders' Equity:















Preferred stock, par value $0.001; 10,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued at December 31, 2021 or December 31, 2020



—





—

Common stock, par value $0.001; 325,000,000 shares authorized; 82,259,739 shares issued and 81,906,676 shares outstanding at December 31, 2021 and 31,029,642 shares issued and 30,676,579 shares outstanding at December 31, 2020



82





31

Additional paid-in capital



311,487





171,616

Treasury stock at cost; 353,063 shares held at December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020



(413)





(413)

Accumulated deficit



(210,934)





(149,681)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(3,995)





(4,406)

Total Orbital Energy Group, Inc.'s stockholders' equity



96,227





17,147

Noncontrolling interest



39





—

Total stockholders' equity



96,266





17,147

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 412,339



$ 66,045



Orbital Energy Group, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)





For the Three Months



For the Year

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

Ended December 31,



Ended December 31,





2021



2020



2021



2020



































Revenues

$ 41,047



$ 7,583



$ 82,948



$ 21,487



































Cost of revenues



33,649





5,436





78,630





19,567



































Gross profit



7,398





2,147





4,318





1,920



































Operating expenses:































Selling, general and administrative expense



12,533





5,836





50,024





19,041

Depreciation and amortization



3,344





1,083





6,762





3,260

Provision for bad debt



253





1,626





346





1,626

Other operating (income) expense



(8)





—





(23)





24



































Total operating expenses



16,122





8,545





57,109





23,951



































Loss from operations



(8,724)





(6,398)





(52,791)





(22,031)



































Other income



(1,226)





912





777





982

Interest expense



(5,240)





(832)





(8,337)





(1,298)



































Loss from continuing operations before income taxes and equity in net loss of

affiliate



(15,190)





(6,318)





(60,351)





(22,347)

Net loss of affiliate



—





—





—





(4,806)

Loss from continuing operations before taxes



(15,190)





(6,318)





(60,351)





(27,153)



































Income tax benefit



527





15





(10,508)





(1,451)



































Loss from continuing operations, net of income taxes



(15,717)





(6,333)





(49,843)





(25,702)



































Discontinued operations































Loss from operations of discontinued operations



(10,518)





(1,649)





(12,705)





(3,097)

Income tax benefit



(1,334)





(443)





(1,334)





(1,352)

Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes



(9,184)





(1,206)





(11,371)





(1,745)



































Net loss



(24,901)





(7,539)





(61,214)





(27,447)

Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interest



39





—





39





—

Net loss attributable to Orbital Energy Group, Inc.

$ (24,940)



$ (7,539)



$ (61,253)



$ (27,447)



































Basic and diluted weighted average common shares outstanding



73,796,526





30,464,207





58,348,489





29,937,863



































Loss from continuing operations per common share - basic and diluted

$ (0.21)



$ (0.21)



$ (0.86)



$ (0.86)



































Loss from discontinued operations - basic and diluted

$ (0.12)



$ (0.04)



$ (0.19)



$ (0.06)



































Loss per common share - basic and diluted

$ (0.34)



$ (0.25)



$ (1.05)



$ (0.92)



Orbital Energy Group, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)





2021



2020

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:















Net loss

$ (61,214)



$ (27,447)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:















Depreciation



5,208





820

Amortization of intangibles



7,702





4,421

Amortization of debt discount



3,392





75

Gain on extinguishment of debt and loan modifications



(1,134)





—

Amortization of note receivable discount



(319)





(288)

Stock-based compensation and expense



12,168





280

Fair value adjustment to liability for stock appreciation rights



2,054





648

Fair value adjustment to financial instrument liability



(33)





—

Net loss of affiliate



—





4,806

Provision for bad debt



343





1,639

Deferred income taxes



(10,878)





(1,006)

Non-cash unrealized foreign currency gain



492





(310)

Impairment of assets held for sale



9,185





—

Inventory reserve



(350)





(424)

Gain (loss) on disposal of assets



(26)





39

Gain on sale of businesses



—





(14)



















Change in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisition:















Trade accounts receivable



(19,173)





3,675

Inventories



(425)





3,766

Contract assets



(296)





(2,250)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



41





1,614

Right of use assets/lease liabilities, net of acquisitions:



49





(222)

Deposits and other assets



(24)





(1,197)

Increase (decrease) in operating liabilities:















Accounts payable



(38)





(3,521)

Accrued expenses



4,540





(1,856)

Contract liabilities



3,060





1,720

NET CASH USED IN OPERATING ACTIVITIES



(45,676)





(15,032)



















CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:















Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash received



(132,518)





(2,981)

Purchases of property and equipment



(7,779)





(1,696)

Deposits on financing lease property and equipment



(762)





—

Cash paid for working capital adjustment on Power group disposition



—





(2,804)

Sale of discontinued operations, net of cash



—





(227)

Proceeds from sale of property and equipment



141





605

Purchase of other intangible assets



(705)





(11)

Purchase of convertible note receivable



—





(260)

Purchase of investments



(1,025)





(532)

Proceeds from notes receivable



621





—

NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES



(142,027)





(7,906)



















CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:















Proceeds from line of credit



3,250





100

Payments on line of credit



(1,191)





(109)

Payments on financing lease obligations



(1,995)





(4)

Proceeds from notes payable, net of debt discounts and issuance costs



143,045





8,145

Payments on notes payable



(9,941)





(4,131)

Proceeds from sales of common stock



78,046





—

NET CASH PROVIDED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES



211,214





4,001



















Effect of exchange rate changes on cash



6





110

Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



23,517





(18,827)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year



4,524





23,351

CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AT END OF YEAR

$ 28,041



$ 4,524



Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA from Continuing Operations for the Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021, and 2020

The following table presents reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations to loss from continuing operations, net of taxes for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021, and 2020. These reconciliations are intended to provide useful information to investors and analysts as they evaluate the Company's performance. EBITDA from continuing operations is defined as loss from continuing operations before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, and Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations is defined as EBITDA from continuing operations adjusted for certain other items as described below. We believe that the exclusion of these items from loss from continuing operations enables management and investors to more effectively evaluate the Company's operations period over period and to identify operating trends that might not be apparent when including the excluded items. However, these measures should not be considered as an alternative to loss from continuing operations or other measures of performance that are derived in accordance with GAAP. As to certain of the items below, (i) stock-based compensation and expense may vary from period to period due to fair value adjustments from changes in market conditions, forfeiture rates, accelerated vesting and amounts granted; (ii) acquisition costs vary from period to period depending on the Company's level of acquisition activity; (iii) equity in (earnings) losses of non-integral unconsolidated affiliates varies from period to period depending on the activity and financial performance of non-integral unconsolidated affiliates, including other than temporary impairment charges on the value of the investment using the equity method of accounting; (iv) gain or loss on disposal of assets varies from period to period depending on operational wear and tear and condition of the Company's fixed assets; (v) gain or loss on extinguishment and modification of debt varies from period to period depending on changes in the Company's financing activities and the exercise of certain debt-to-equity conversion features; and (vi) fair value adjustments to equity-linked financial instrument liabilities varies from period to period depending on changes in the market price of Orbital Energy's common stock and certain assumptions used in fair valuation calculations. Because EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations, as defined, exclude some, but not all, items that affect loss from continuing operations, such measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. The most comparable GAAP financial measure, loss from continuing operations, net of income taxes and information reconciling the GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures, are included below. See notes to follow:

(In thousands)

For the Three Months Ended



For the Year Ended

(Unaudited)

December 31,



December 31,





2021



2020



2021



2020

Loss from continuing operations, net of income taxes (GAAP)

$ (15,717)



$ (6,333)



$ (49,843)



$ (25,702)

Interest expense, net



5,147





757





7,999





1,005

Income tax expense (benefit)



527





15





(10,508)





(1,451)

Depreciation and amortization



5,588





1,244





11,272





3,752

EBITDA from continuing operations (a)



(4,455)





(4,317)





(41,080)





(22,396)

Stock-based compensation and expense (b)



1,846





916





13,130





928

Acquisition costs (c)



230





—





1,323





—

Equity (earnings) losses of non-integral unconsolidated affiliates (d)



—





—





—





4,806

(Gain) loss on disposal of assets (e)



(8)





—





(23)





24

(Gain) loss on extinguishment and modification of debt (f)



1,268





154





(365)





154

Fair value adjustment to equity-linked financial instruments (g)



(33)





—





(33)





—

Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations (a)

$ (1,152)



$ (3,247)



$ (27,048)



$ (16,484)







(a) The calculations of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 have been amended to conform to the current period calculations of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations. (b) The amounts include non-cash expenses recognized from the vesting of stock-based compensation awards issued to employees, executives, directors and consultants for services provided and fair value adjustments on executive Stock Appreciation Rights ("SARS") compensation awards. (c) The amounts for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021 includes certain acquisition-related costs of $0.2 million incurred for the acquisition of Front Line Power Construction, LLC and $1.4 million of costs incurred for the acquisition of Front Line Power Construction, LLC, Gibson Technical Services, LLC and IMMCO, Inc. (d) The amount for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 includes a $4.8. million loss on its equity-method investment in Virtual Power Systems ("VPS"), which includes a $3.5 million impairment that was recorded due to identified other than temporary impairment charges on the value of the investment. (e) The amounts relate to net gains or losses recognized on the disposal of the Company's fixed assets. (f) The amounts for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021 relate to net gains or losses recognized for the extinguishment and modification of certain debt related to the forgiveness of payroll protection loans by the U.S. government and the settlement of certain notes payable to institutional investors through the issuance of shares of common stock. (g) The amounts for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021 include fair value adjustments related to certain down-round and anti-dilutive protections on equity-linked financial instruments issued to the lenders of the Company's syndicated debt.

Estimated EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA from Continuing Operations for the Full Year 2022

The following table presents reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations to loss from continuing operations, net of income taxes for the full year ending December 31, 2022. These reconciliations are intended to provide useful information to investors and analysts as they evaluate the Company's expected performance. EBITDA from continuing operations is defined as loss from continuing operations before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, and Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations is defined as EBITDA from continuing operations adjusted for certain other items as described below. We believe that the exclusion of these items from loss from continuing operations enables management and investors to more effectively evaluate the Company's operations period over period and to identify operating trends that might not be apparent when including the excluded items. However, these measures should not be considered as an alternative to loss from continuing operations or other measures of performance that are derived in accordance with GAAP. As to certain of the items below, stock-based compensation expense may vary from period to period due to fair value adjustments from changes in market conditions, forfeiture rates, accelerated vesting and amounts granted. Because EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations, as defined, exclude some, but not all, items that affect loss from continuing operations, such measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. The most comparable GAAP financial measure, loss from continuing operations, net of income taxes and information reconciling the GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures, are included below. See notes to follow:





Estimated Range

(In thousands) (Unaudited)

Full Year Ending

December 31, 2022

Loss from continuing operations, net of income taxes (as defined by GAAP)

$ (21,616)



$ (16,816)

Interest expense, net



25,671





25,671

Income tax expense (benefit) (a)



300





500

Depreciation and amortization



28,445





28,445

EBITDA from continuing operations



32,800





37,800

Stock-based compensation and expense



5,200





5,200

Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations

$ 38,000



$ 43,000







(a) These amounts include estimated state minimum tax expenses determined using the statutory tax rates of the jurisdictions where taxable income is expected to be earned. These amounts do not include federal and foreign income tax expense (benefits) as the Company does not expect to generate taxable income related to its US and foreign jurisdictions and expects valuation allowance reserves to be recognized on any deferred tax assets realized during the full year 2022.

