The Legend of New Adventure has begun: MONKEY x ONEPIECE LIMITED EDITION, limited production of only 300 Motorcycles around the world.

The very first time of online car hunting from Thai Honda Manufacturing Co., Ltd. that sold out within a short period of time.

BANGKOK, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The limited collaboration between HONDA MONKEY, a playful Motorcycle and ONEPIECE, a popular Japanese Cartoon brings together the limited edition of Motorcycle that collectors have been waiting for. This edition comes with the limited treasure set, rare item exclusively for the owner.

MONKEY x ONEPIECE LIMITED EDITION, limited production of only 300 Motorcycles around the world (PRNewswire)

MONKEY ONEPIECE LIMITED EDITION is available in two versions, inspired from two cartoon characters:

MONKEY MONKEY D. LUFFY EDITION and MONKEY TONY TONY CHOPPER EDITION.

As H2C and Toei Animation worked in collaboration, they bring together the fun of the motorcycle and ONEPIECE. Emerged as the adventure journey, the new fun hunting.

Two versions of MONKEY ONEPIECE LIMITED EDITION are designed and inspired from characteristics of LUFFY and CHOPPER, with limited unique details.

- Double layer "Carbon Fiber" fuel tank, comes with character's ALUMINIUM EMBLEM.

- Special graphics of Gomu Gomu and Hito Hito, devil fruits on Fuel tank cover with SERIAL NUMBER runs from 1-150

- Carbon fiber side covers are designed differently as Thousand Sunny and Tony Tony Chopper

- Hand cover is inspired from identity colors of LUFFY and CHOPPER.

The Release of MONKEY ONEPIECE LIMITED EDITION

The very first time of Pirates gathering

Transferred CUB House into the dock with ONEPIECE Cartoon Atmosphere Simulation, presented to ONEPIECE fans in Facebook Live-streaming, where fans can simply participate by changing their Facebook Profile Pictures into ONEPIECE's characters while watching. It created an atmosphere of pirates gathering that had never been seen before.

The first time of online car hunting, solve puzzles in ONEPIECE Treasure Hunt

Similar to Motorcycle of pirates, online car purchasing is held in pirate-way.

Releasing clues in a microsite that specially-made for MONKEY ONEPIECE car hunting.

When one clue is solved, it led to the next clue, similar to ONEPIECE's treasure hunt.

When all puzzles are solved. Player will grant the right to purchase the motorcycle.

With beyond expected responses. The item is sold out within a short period of time!

MONKEY x ONEPIECE LIMITED EDITION, the remarkable limited collaboration has earned overwhelming responses from Motorcycle fans and collectors. Stay tuned for the next limited item at Facebook: CUB House

