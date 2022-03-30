Healthcare Pros
Falling in love with a city | Lanzhou, a famous Yellow River Cultural City in western China

Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 10:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

BEIJING, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report by China.org.cn on Lanzhou's development:

This is the only provincial capital city in China built across the Yellow River, the "mother river of China". Here is a "first bridge of the Yellow River in the world". Here is a bowl of famous Lanzhou ramen. This is Lanzhou. As an important node city of China's ancient Silk Road, Lanzhou, an ancient landscape capital with a history of more than 2200 years, is constantly glowing with the youthful vitality of the development of the times. Please give Central city in northwest China Lanzhou a thumb-up.

