Heineken to Bring Thundercat and Flying Lotus Together for First Time Performance Set at Return of Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

Coachella Attendees are Invited to Live in the Present Moment for Legendary Heineken House Performances

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Heineken announces an exclusive lineup of up–and-coming artists to perform at the Heineken House at the 2022 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. Festival-goers are invited to focus on the present and notice the details unfolding around them with intentional reminders that "You Are Here". Music lovers will leave their texts on read in this immersive outdoor experience filled with eclectic beats and ice cold beverages April 15-17 and 22-24, 2022.

The Heineken House is known for creating a dynamic music experience and will once again deliver an epic lineup of artists and DJs.

Weekend One

Friday, April 15: Vegyn with additional performances from Acemo, Black Noise, American Dance Ghosts, Skinny Macho and others

Saturday, April 16: Flying Lotus and Thundercat performance set with additional performances from OG Ron C, Orion Sun, 454 and others

Sunday, April 17: Ms Nina with additional performances from Deej, Mia Carruci, Silent Addy, Bitter Babe and others

Weekend Two

Friday, April 22: Jacques Greene with additional performances from Acemo, Black Noise, Bae Bae, Alko and others

Saturday, April 23: Shlohmo DJ set with additional performances from OG Ron C, Orion Sun, DJ Black Power and others

Sunday, April 24: DBN Gogo with additional performances from Major League DJz, Pieri, Mawingo, TRYi and others

"This year's festival is all about bringing people together for an experience unlike anything else," said Christine Karimi, Senior Manager of Partnerships and Consumer Experience at HEINEKEN USA. "If we've learned anything over the past two years, it's that spending time together is a gift we need to celebrate. Showing the importance of these unique and unforgettable moments through a creative lens was key to bringing festival-goers the most incredible Heineken House experience yet."

In addition, Heineken will further elevate the Coachella experience through creative art installations including a postcard photo moment wall, interactive visuals and a variety of inclusive environment designs throughout the iconic beer garden. While taking in the art and sound experience, attendees can enjoy ice cold Heineken, Heineken 0.0, Tecate Alta, Dos Equis, Dos Equis Lime and Salt, and the recently-launched Dos Equis Ranch Water .

To experience the 2022 Coachella festival highlights with Heineken, follow @Heineken_US on Twitter or Instagram , follow @HeinekenUSA on Facebook or use the hashtag #HeinekenHouse.

