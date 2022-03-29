Camden Property Trust Set to Join S&P 500; Matador Resources to Join S&P MidCap 400; Vir Biotechnology to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P MidCap 400 constituent Camden Property Trust (NYSE: CPT) will replace People's United Financial Inc. (NASD: PBCT) in the S&P 500, S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Matador Resources Co. (NYSE: MTDR) will replace Camden Property Trust in the S&P MidCap 400 and Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASD: VIR) will replace Matador Resources in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Monday, April 4. S&P 500 constituent M&T Bank Corp. (NYSE: MTB) is acquiring People's United Financial in a deal expected to be completed on or about April 4.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date Index Name Action Company Name Ticker GICS Sector April 4, 2022 S&P 500 Addition Camden Property Trust CPT Real Estate

S&P 500 Deletion People's United Financial PBCT Financials

S&P MidCap 400 Addition Matador Resources MTDR Energy

S&P MidCap 400 Deletion Camden Property Trust CPT Real Estate

S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Vir Biotechnology VIR Health Care

S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Matador Resources MTDR Energy

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices

index_services@spglobal.com

Media Inquiries

spdji.comms@spglobal.com

View original content:

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices