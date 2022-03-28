Vectra AI Honored with 5-Star Rating in CRN® 2022 Partner Program Guide

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vectra AI, a leader in AI-driven threat detection and response for hybrid and multi-cloud enterprises, today announced that the company has received a prestigious 5-star rating from CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, in its 2022 Partner Program Guide. This annual guide provides a definitive list of the most notable partner programs from technology vendors that provide innovative products and flexible services through the IT channel. The 5-star rating is achieved by only an elite subset of vendors that offer solution providers the best of the best in their partner programs.

This recognition comes as Vectra invests significantly in its channel program, creating and fostering partnerships that ensure the critical security needs of businesses are met and fulfilled. The company's Global Channel Partner Program is customized into tiers based on each partner's level of commitment, and offers an array of financial incentives, technical training, marketing resources and go-to-market support. In 2021, Vectra continued to expand its channel community, enabling more partners to help customers solve threat detection and response challenges.

"We are honored to receive this exclusive 5-star rating from CRN as we are dedicated to building a channel program that nurtures mutually beneficial relationships and offers continued flexibility, support, and rewards for our partners," said Randy Schirman, VP of WW Channels and Alliances at Vectra. With the growing demand for threat detection and response, particularly in cloud and SaaS environments, this recognition only adds to our company momentum while we continue our mission to create a safer and more secure future for all organizations with the help of our partners."

The Partner Program Guide provides the channel community with a deep dive into the partner programs offered by IT vendors, service providers and distributors. Companies are scored based on their investments in program offerings, partner profitability, partner training, education and support, marketing programs and resources, sales support, and communication. A 5-star rating helps narrow the field to find the best fit, identifying the most rewarding partner programs and providing crucial insight into their strengths.

"CRN's Partner Program Guide delves into the strengths of each organization's partner program in order to honor those that consistently support and promote good change within the IT channel," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "As innovation fuels the speed and complexity of technology today, solution providers want partners that can keep up with and assist their growing business."

The 2022 Partner Program Guide will be featured in the April 2022 issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/PPG.

About Vectra AI

Vectra® is a leader in threat detection and response for hybrid and multi-cloud enterprises. The Vectra platform uses AI to detect threats at speed across public cloud, identity, SaaS applications, and data centers. Only Vectra optimizes AI to detect attacker methods—the TTPs at the heart of all attacks—rather than simplistically alerting on "different". The resulting high-fidelity threat signal and clear context enables security teams to respond to threats sooner and to stop attacks in progress faster. Organizations worldwide rely on Vectra for cybersecurity resilience in the face of dangerous cyber threats and to prevent ransomware, supply chain compromise, identity takeovers, and other cyberattacks from impacting their businesses. For more information, visit vectra.ai.

