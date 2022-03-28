Radiant Logistics Expands Humanitarian Aid and Disaster Relief Efforts in Response to Crisis in Ukraine

RENTON, Wash., March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSE American: RLGT), a third-party logistics and multimodal transportation services company, today announced the expansion of its humanitarian aid and disaster relief efforts to include a service desk dedicated to the support of the ongoing crisis in Ukraine.

Radiant has most recently been working round the clock in response to the unfolding crisis in Ukraine with the delivery of vital medical supplies including oxygen concentrators and medical backpacks, as well as cold chain items including insulin and other urgently needed medicines. Within the past thirty days, more than 100 tons of emergency equipment and food have been moved into and around the region, with another 50 tons already on the ground and in the hands of those currently entrenched in war zone relief work. Radiant's Humanitarian Aid and Disaster Relief Team includes vital partners and competency centers that are geographically, culturally and strategically placed to best respond to these needs.

Radiant has long held a strong presence working with U.S. government and NGO organizations in support of humanitarian aid and disaster relief. Over the past many years, Radiant has continuously provided mission support, including over 100 charters for Project Airbridge (the accelerated transportation project created in conjunction with FEMA and the Office of the White House to bring PPE and other critical medical supplies into the U.S. during the COVID-19 pandemic response), disaster relief missions for Saipan's Super Typhoon Yutu (including the movement of hundreds of thousands of pounds of building supplies, tents, MREs, water and more), along with countless other projects. The formalization of the Ukraine Service Desk will enable an even more streamlined response to such time-sensitive work.

Says Arnie Goldstein, Chief Commercial Officer for Radiant: "With a team of dedicated experts in this important vertical we are continuing to make good on the trust placed in us and rise to the challenge of difficult and often unstable situations. The Humanitarian Aid and Disaster Relief Team and Ukraine Desk further solidify our continued and active participation with relief and recovery efforts for clients around the world."

For further information or to engage with the Radiant Humanitarian Aid—Disaster Relief Team on either the ongoing Ukraine Response or other projects in this vertical, please reach out to Wiley Knight, Director of Humanitarian Relief via email or telephone: humanitarian@radiantdelivers.com or +1.704.806.8276.

About Radiant Logistics, Inc.

Radiant Logistics, Inc. (www.radiantdelivers.com) is a comprehensive North American provider of third-party logistics and multimodal transportation services. Through its comprehensive service offering, Radiant provides domestic and international freight forwarding services, truck and rail brokerage services and other value-added supply chain management services, including customs brokerage, order fulfillment, inventory management and warehousing to a diversified account base including manufacturers, distributors and retailers using a network of independent carriers and international agents positioned strategically around the world.

Radiant Logistics, Inc. logo. (PRNewsFoto/Radiant Logistics, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Radiant Logistics, Inc.