InventHelp Inventor Develops Protective Accessory for Collars (AAT-4543)

PITTSBURGH, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a practical product to protect my shirt collar against dirt, oil and perspiration," said an inventor, from Atlanta, Ga., "so I invented the COLLAR STAIN PREVENTER. My design could help to prevent embarrassing stains and it could prolong the life of a garment."

The invention provides an effective barrier between the neck and a garment's collar. In doing so, it protects against perspiration, oil and dirt. As a result, it helps to prevent stains and it can be used with shirts, jackets, blouses, dresses, etc. The invention features a simple design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for men and women. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-AAT-4543, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

