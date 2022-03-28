InventHelp Inventor Develops Hands-Free Holder for Smartphones (AAT-4681)

PITTSBURGH, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better way to support a phone when engaged in phone presentations and video chats while working from home," said an inventor, from Doraville, Ga., "so I invented the PHONE HOLDER. My design would also help to prevent the phone cord from bending when viewing the screen for extended periods of time."

The invention provides an effective way to support a smartphone for convenient screen display. In doing so, it eliminates the need to hold the phone while video chatting or watching movies. As a result, it increases comfort and convenience. It also would protect the charger cord from being bent, kinked and damaged. The invention features a user-friendly design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the owners of smartphones. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-AAT-4681, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

