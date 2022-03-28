Cue Health Serves as Preferred Testing Provider for the 2022 McDonald's All American Games

Cue® helps the nation's premiere high school basketball showcase return to in-person action

SAN DIEGO, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cue Health ("Cue") (Nasdaq: HLTH), the healthcare technology company behind the country's most accurate at-home COVID-19 test*, today announced that its COVID-19 test will be the preferred on-site test to help support the health and safety of the student-athletes and staff at the 2022 McDonald's All American Games . The Games will celebrate 45 years of showcasing basketball's brightest young stars by returning to in-person action in Chicago tomorrow, March 29.

(PRNewsfoto/Cue Health Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Cue's test uses molecular nucleic acid amplification technology (NAAT), providing lab-quality results directly to a user's connected mobile device in about 20 minutes. The test can detect all known COVID-19 variants of concern and can be used on adults and children (age 2 years and over for OTC/home use and under 2 years for professional use), with or without symptoms.

"The McDonald's All American Games is the gold standard in high school basketball, and we are proud to support the health and safety of its athletes, staff, and fans with Cue's gold standard diagnostic solution that meets a growing need for highly accurate, fast, and reliable on-site testing," said Chris Achar, Chief Strategy Officer of Cue Health.

Last month, Cue announced a partnership with former McDonald's All American and three-time NBA All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns to donate $250,000 of Cue Readers and COVID-19 tests to public schools in Towns' home state of New Jersey and Minneapolis, Karl-Anthony's home throughout his entire playing career.

The McDonald's All American Games is one of several major live sporting events to which Cue provides its testing solution. Cue has also supported sports leagues, including the National Basketball Association and Major League Baseball. In addition, many leading healthcare organizations and distributors across the country use Cue, including Johns Hopkins Medicine, Mayo Clinic, and UPMC Children's Community Pediatrics, among others.

Cue's COVID-19 OTC Test is available at shop.cuehealth.com and can be purchased a la carte or through its Cue+™ membership model. In addition to the most accurate at-home COVID-19 test available, Cue+ offers benefits such as access to 24/7 virtual care, prescription services, same-day delivery in select markets, and supervised testing by virtual proctor, which meets CDC requirements for international travel to the U.S..

*Based on clinical study results submitted to FDA for other EUA molecular home tests.

About Cue Health

Cue Health (Nasdaq: HLTH) is a healthcare technology company that makes it easy for individuals to access health information and places diagnostic information at the center of care. Cue Health enables people to manage their health through real-time, actionable, and connected health information, offering individuals and their healthcare providers easy access to lab-quality diagnostics anywhere, anytime, in a device that fits in the palm of the hand. Cue Health's first-of-its-kind COVID-19 test was the first FDA-authorized molecular diagnostic test for at-home and over-the-counter use without a prescription and physician supervision. Outside the United States, Cue Health has received the CE mark in the European Union, Interim Order authorization from Health Canada, regulatory approval from India's Central Drugs Standard Control Organization, and PSAR authorization from Singapore's Health Sciences Authority. Cue was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Diego. For more information, please visit www.cuehealth.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements". The words, without limitation, "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these or similar identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including those related to the expected future diagnostic test menu and the factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the Form 10-Q dated November 10, 2021 filed by Cue with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on the current expectations of Cue's management team and speak only as of the date hereof, and Cue specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

These products have not been FDA cleared or approved; but have been authorized by FDA under an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA). These products have been authorized only for the detection of nucleic acid from SARS-CoV-2, not for any other viruses or pathogens. The emergency use of these products is only authorized for the duration of the declaration that circumstances exist justifying the authorization of emergency use of in vitro diagnostics for detection and/or diagnosis of COVID-19 under Section 564(b)(1) of the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act, 21 U.S.C. § 360bbb-3(b)(1), unless the declaration is terminated or authorization is revoked sooner.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cue Health Inc.