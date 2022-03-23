Loomis announces new targets and presents strategy for 2022 - 2024

SOLNA, Sweden, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- At the Capital Markets Day, which is held in a digital format today, Loomis announces new targets and presents an updated strategy under the heading "At the Centre of the Payment Ecosystem".

The strategy means that Loomis will move further up the value chain by: 1) accelerating the core business, 2) increased focus on services with recurring revenue, 3) combining physical and digital customer offerings, 4) being the leading player in the market within ESG and 5) continuing to develop the Loomis model.

Loomis' dividend policy, stating that 40 – 60 percent of annual net earnings should be distributed to the shareholders, is unchanged.

The targets in brief for the strategy period

Financial targets

Revenue: Average real growth of 5-8 percent per year

Operating margin (EBITA): 12-14 percent for 2024

Sustainability targets

Reduced carbon dioxide emissions by 15 percent compared to 2019. Refers to scope 1 & 2 combined

Reduction of the work injury rate by 15 percent compared to 2021

Revenue

No specific revenue targets are set for the various business lines, and previously communicated ambitions regarding ATMs, physical foreign exchange (FX) and Loomis Pay should be seen as an integral part of the real growth of 5-8 percent per year. Loomis prioritizes growth in four areas where the potential is high:

services with recurring revenue. This primarily applies to SafePoint, both in the USA and in Europe , as well as expanded service offerings for ATMs. The work regarding ATMs is conducted through separate centers of excellence in Europe and in the USA

continued expansion of Loomis Pay in existing markets. Loomis Pay will be rolled out in at least one market in continental Europe in 2022

continued acquisitions within the core business in existing markets and acquisitions of relevant technology that support Loomis' service offerings

continued efforts to drive outsourcing of cash management services (CMS) in all markets

Operating margin

Loomis' margin expansion is based on:

faster rate of increase in revenue from services with higher operating margin, such as SafePoint and ATMs, but CMS and FX will also contribute

lower cost base in Europe and in the US through the measures implemented following the pandemic in 2020 and 2021

continued efficiency work at Loomis' more than 400 branches

continued development of pricing models

Reduced carbon dioxide emissions by 15 percent compared to 2019 for scope 1 & 2

Carbon dioxide emissions are reduced by:

increasing the proportion of vehicles powered by electricity

increased investments in technical tools that contribute to more environmentally friendly diving behavior

increased proportion of fossil-free fuel

a gradual transition to lighter vehicles

Reduction of the work injury rate by 15 percent compared to 2021

The number of lost working days is reduced by:

education

investments in technical tools that contribute to a safer work environment

"Loomis has a strong position in the international market and we will further strengthen it. We are at the forefront of technical development. Our customers to a large extent demand even more advanced technical solutions and this opens up good opportunities for our advanced and environmentally friendly services such as SafePoint and Loomis Pay", says Loomis' President and CEO Patrik Andersson.

This press release is also available on the company's website, www.loomis.com.

March 23, 2022

