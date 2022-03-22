Shoptalk Sets Attendance Records

"Retail's Big Reunion" Set to Break All Records With More Attendees, More Retailers, More Brands and More Sponsors and Exhibitors than Ever Before

NEW YORK, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Shoptalk, the leading U.S. event for retail and ecommerce, announced it has exceeded all attendance, sponsorship and revenue records for its upcoming in-person event, taking place March 27-30, 2022 in Las Vegas.

Shoptalk has exceeded all attendance, sponsorship and revenue records for its upcoming event on March 27-30, 2022.

With less than a week until the show, Shoptalk has already surpassed pre-pandemic attendee and sponsorship levels set in 2019. Some 650 sponsors and exhibitors and nearly 10,000 attendees are registered to participate in the 2022 event.

"We are thrilled to be hosting the biggest, and best, Shoptalk ever,'" said Rebecca Sausner, General Manager of Shoptalk and Groceryshop. "We look forward to welcoming the entire retail ecosystem to Las Vegas for 'Retail's Big Reunion' this year."

Attendees from 48 countries have registered to attend and 80-plus retailers or brands are sending more than five executives to participate in the event. More than 200 members of the media will also be on hand, covering keynote sessions from speakers such as Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO, Uber; Fidji Simo, CEO, Instacart; Kath McLay, CEO, Sam's Club; Jamie Salter, Founder, Chairman & CEO, Authentic Brands Group; Dave Gilboa, Co-founder & Co-CEO, Warby Parker; and Alicia Boler Davis, SVP, Global Customer Fulfillment, Amazon.

The latest keynote speaker added to the agenda is actress, entrepreneur and model Brooke Shields, who will be discussing the launch of her new online community and apparel brand, Beginning Is Now.

A list of all 275+ speakers can be found here.

Shoptalk's signature Hosted Meetings Program, which connects buyers and sellers for double-opt-in 15 minute meetings, will result in more than 18,000 meetings at the event. These one-on-one meetings will connect more than 400 sponsors with qualified executives from more than 1,400 retailers and brands.

In addition to the 275+ speakers and 90 content sessions, Shoptalk is renowned for its networking events. This year's roster includes an opening night "Party at the Park;" two exhibit hall receptions; 12+ invitation-only dinners for executives from retailers and brands; ShopHop, a pub-hop experience for retailers and brands; and the finale "White Out Beach Party" headlined by legendary hip-hop artist Flo Rida.

Shoptalk Europe

Shoptalk Europe follows Shoptalk, taking place just 68 days later on June 6-8, 2022 at ExCeL London, and is on track to continue Shoptalk's phenomenal trajectory. With 2,500+ attendees, 200+ speakers and 200+ sponsors, Shoptalk Europe is set to be the most important meeting place for the European retail ecosystem.

