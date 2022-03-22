Mahendru P.C. Trial Lawyer Darren Braun Named to Texas Rising Stars List

Peer attorneys select Houston trial lawyer for fifth consecutive year

HOUSTON, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mahendru P.C. is pleased to announce Darren Braun has been named to the 2022 list of Texas Rising Stars, a prestigious honor that recognizes only the top 2.5 percent of young lawyers in the state.

In his fifth consecutive year on the Rising Stars list, Mr. Braun is honored for his litigation work representing clients in complex commercial cases in state and federal courts.

"It is truly an honor to be on the Rising Stars list again this year," said Mr. Braun. "For my work and passion for justice to be recognized by my peers and other attorneys who are doing amazing work is very special."

Mr. Braun has successfully prosecuted and defended against high-stakes temporary restraining orders and injunctions in contentious litigation matters, as well as litigating shareholder disputes, trade secret fights and non-competes.

"We are extremely proud of Darren for his accomplishments so early in his career," said firm founder Ashish Mahendru. "He is a big asset to our firm."

The Rising Stars list is compiled through peer nominations and attorney-led research by Super Lawyers, part of Thomson Reuters. To be eligible, lawyers must be 40 years old or younger or in practice for 10 years or less. The complete listing of this year's Texas Rising Stars will appear in the Texas Rising Stars edition of Super Lawyers magazine and at https://www.superlawyers.com/.

Mahendru P.C. is a boutique commercial litigation firm whose attorneys are known for their tenacity, intelligence and experience. Founded in 2001, the firm has a simple philosophy: Your problem is our problem. We adopt it, understand it and solve it. Our objective is to resolve every case in the best, fastest and most cost-efficient manner possible. We never wait for our opponent's next move, which means we spend a lot of time at the courthouse and are well-known there. To learn more, visit http://www.thelitigationgroup.com.

