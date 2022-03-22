Long Island University Extends Partnership with Dassault Systèmes to Innovation and Research in Life Sciences

Partnership Will Leverage Tech Company's Cutting-Edge Artificial Intelligence, Digital Engineering & Drug Discovery Platforms to Create Breakthroughs in Health and Medicine

NEW YORK, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Long Island University (LIU) today announced a new research and innovation partnership with Dassault Systèmes in life sciences. The partnership will focus on research with high societal impact to advance the fields of pharmaceutical sciences, precision medicine and health care in the digital age.

Research includes precision medicine using "Virtual Twins," or exact digital models of human anatomy being developed by LIU and Dassault Systèmes; pandemic preparedness and the digitization of healthcare; innovation in medical devices; and telemedicine through the "Internet of Things," or the exchange and analysis of data between physical objects that are connected digitally. In addition, the partnership aims to provide a platform for technology transfer, or the sharing and transformation of inventions and scientific outcomes into commercialized products or services that benefit society.

"Long Island University is at the forefront of revolutionizing health care training and research in higher education with our ongoing partnership with Dassault Systèmes," said President Kimberly R. Cline. "We are investing in opportunities and technology to ensure our students become future leaders and innovators in emerging industries."

As part of this commitment to students, LIU has also been designated as a Dassault Systèmes 3DEXPERIENCE Edu Center of Excellence. Dassault Systèmes created the global 3DEXPERIENCE Edu Centers of Excellence program in October 2021. The program is aimed at providing students, professionals, learners, businesses and governments with a network of centers dedicated to experiential, lifelong learning with its 3DEXPERIENCE platform that enables the current and future workforce to accelerate the digital transformation of industry.

"At Dassault Systèmes, we have the profound belief that the virtual world extends and improves the real world helping to address today's social and environmental challenges," said Rama Kondru, Ph.D. co-CEO of Medidata, a Dassault Systèmes company. "This strategic initiative with LIU brings enormous opportunities since it is helping to prepare the next generation of life science experts to innovate in tomorrow's more sustainable economy, transform healthcare, and solve some of the biggest medical challenges in areas such as cancer and Alzheimer's disease."

LIU is the second Center of Excellence in the U.S. in addition to Purdue University, which opened as a Center of Excellence in Advanced Composites in 2020. Additional centers have been established in France, Mexico, Germany, Switzerland, Brazil and India, and focus on various industry sectors.

"Earning the distinction of being named a 3DEXPERIENCE Edu Center of Excellence is a testament to Long Island University's standing as a preeminent academic institution," said LIU Board of Trustees Chair Eric Krasnoff. "We are proud to partner with Dassault Systèmes to create an ecosystem where students, faculty and industry partners can collaborate on real-world, impactful learning."

The University's extended and ongoing partnership with Dassault Systèmes, world leader in 3D design and engineering software, is in line with its vision to advance academic excellence through innovation, provide extraordinary and distinctive experiences to students, and create solutions for a sustainable global future. Forged in 2019, the partnership provides LIU students with hands-on experience using cutting-edge artificial intelligence and digital engineering technologies, and to collaborate on multidisciplinary research in the life sciences.

"The LIU-Dassault Systèmes research partnership is centered on solving real-world problems through an integrated approach to education while simultaneously developing the future workforce for precision medicine, healthcare and pharmacy," said Dr. Randy Burd, senior vice president for academic affairs at LIU. "We look forward to using Dassault Systèmes' incredible technology to expand and enhance life sciences, liberal arts, humanities and performing arts degree programs throughout the University."

In 2021, the University opened a state-of-the-art simulation laboratory that allows students to use Dassault Systèmes' patented 3D, augmented reality and virtual reality software to conduct experiential research, education and training. The laboratory is used in several areas of study, including artificial intelligence, robotics, virtual reality gaming, cybersecurity, data analytics, and drug discovery and development. LIU also employs Dassault Systèmes' cloud-based 3DEXPERIENCE platform in classrooms across the University.

"LIU has entered a truly transformative niche in higher education by aligning with a digital healthcare industry that is on the rise," said Dr. Mohammed Cherkaoui, vice president for academic affairs at LIU. "We are honored to work with Dassault Systèmes, combining its content expertise and research tools to become a global leader in the innovation of healthcare."

