OCALA, Fla., March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunlight Resorts announced it is now taking reservations for its newest RV resort, Champions Run Ocala Luxury RV Resort, which will open on June 1, 2022. Located in the "Horse Capital of the World," the resort was built from the ground up to offer premier outdoor hospitality with distinguished modern amenities. For a limited time when booking monthly stays for a standard RV site, taking place June 1 through September 30, a ten percent discount can be applied.

Champions Run Luxury RV Resort in Ocala, Florida (PRNewswire)

Sunlight Resorts to Open Champions Run Luxury RV Resort on June 1, 2022

Situated on superior grounds, Champions Run offers 483 RV sites combined with an array of contemporary park model cottages for your stay or for purchase. The resort boasts an array of first-class amenities and a unique portfolio of offerings that include a 12,000 square foot clubhouse, resort-style swimming pool, a rock waterfall and two hot tubs, a ballroom with stage and AV, a state-of-the-art fitness center, a variety of recreational activity such as pickleball, bocce ball and shuffleboard courts, and more. In addition, the resort amenities include Sunlight Resorts full-service Tiki Bar, a signature structure at all of the Florida properties.

"Sunlight Resorts was founded based on customer demand for brand new, modern, and upscale RV and cottage resorts in Florida," said Tristan Farrell, President of Sunlight Resorts. "With a clear vision for the next generation of RV resorts, Sunlight Resorts develops fresh, amenity- and activity-rich properties aimed at setting a new standard for the industry."

With Ocala being a coveted equestrian and adventure destination with a rich cultural history, visitors to Champions Run have an opportunity for an elevated experience in seeing where champions are made. Many local horse farms offer tours to see some of the biggest names in the sport, as well as champions in the making. Those wishing to saddle up during their stay can get a unique perspective on Ocala and Marion County's scenery with one of the many local companies that offer horseback riding adventures for every skill level.

Other recreational activities to do in Ocala include exploring lush and open fields with thriving wildlife, historic streets showcasing antique treasures, first-rate fishing, floating down the river in nearby natural springs, exploring the botanical diversity of the Ocala National Forest, ziplining amid the treetops and limestone canyons, and more.

Notably, Sunlight Resorts has received the prestigious LUXlife Travel & Tourism Award for the past two years for its Resort at Canopy Oaks property in Lake Wales, Florida, for "Best Holiday RV Resort – Florida." The award recognizes the most dynamic, dedicated and driven hospitality companies considered paragons in their industry through these awards.

To book a reservation at Champions Run visit www.sunlight-resorts.com/resorts/champions-run/ and enter SUNNY for a ten percent discount, or call (863) 213-0346. The discount is not applicable with other discounts or promotions.

To learn more about Sunlight Resorts visit www.sunlight-resorts.com, and follow Sunlight Resorts on social media to stay up to date with current activities, new park progress, and special events, at Facebook.com/sunlight-resorts and on Instagram at @sunlight.resorts.

About Sunlight Resorts

As a new RV resort developer with 30 years of real estate development experience in the housing market, Sunlight Resorts properties are designed with consumer-inspired input, representing the next evolution of the RV construction industry to deliver upon the desires of the discerning RV traveler or owner. The Sunlight Resorts team toured RV properties across the country and solicited consumer desires, bringing fresh and luxurious forward-thinking design concepts to deliver exceptional signature resort experiences.

(PRNewsfoto/Sunlight Resorts) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LD Promotions LLC DBA Sunlight Resorts